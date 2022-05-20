Four Gymnasts Earn Degrees

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnasts Reagan Campbell, Rebecca D’Antonio, Sarah Edwards and Christina Desiderio earned their degrees at ceremonies across campus on Friday.

“I am really proud of these four young women as their careers at LSU come to a close with degrees in hand,” head coach Jay Clark said. “For the last four to five years, they have given everything to this University and our program. I am grateful for their commitment to LSU in the gym, the classroom and in the community. They will all be missed, but I am excited to see what they do in this next chapter.

D’Antonio and Edwards graduated from the college of engineering with degrees in computer science and environmental engineering respectively. D’Antonio graduated with a 4.01 GPA and Suma Cum Laude honors.

Campbell earned her bachelor’s degree in sport administration and Desiderio completed her master’s of science in leadership and human resource development.