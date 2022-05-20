Beach Volleyball Graduates Seven Student-Athletes

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Beach Volleyball program will graduate seven student-athletes on Friday.

Caitlin Broadwell, Holly Carlton, Allison Coens, Kelli Greene-Agnew, Melia Lindner, Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Alexis Toney are all set to earn degrees.

Broadwell was on the team during the 2019 season after joining the program as a graduate transfer from Colorado State Pueblo. After earning her Master in Kinesiology, Pedagogy and Psychological Sciences from LSU last May, Broadwell is earning her Master of Counseling this year.

Holly Carlton has earned her Master of Business Administration. She joined the beach program this season as a graduate transfer from Florida and went 32-11 throughout the season with Reilly Allred as the duo earned AVCA Top-Flight honors on Court 3.

Coens is graduating as a double-major with degrees in both Finance and Spanish. Throughout her career, Coens has earned 32 victories.

Greene-Agnew will earn her LSU degree in Sport Administration. She has over 70 victories throughout her career. Over the past season, Greene-Agnew earned AVCA Top-Flight honors with Kylie Deberg on Court 2 and with Grace Seits on Court 4.

Lindner is graduating summa cum laude with a degree in animal sciences. She will stay in Baton Rouge come fall to join the LSU Veterinary School. Earlier in May she became the first LSU Beach student-athlete to earn the NCAA Elite 90 Award.

Rasnick-Pope will graduate in Mass Communications. She has 79 victories throughout her career and went 26-14 over the past season, competing on all five courts.

Toney is graduating with cum laude honors with a degree in accounting.