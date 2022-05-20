Shop
Unisex Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
Unisex Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe $129.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Awa Trasi Earns LSU Degree

+0
Awa Trasi Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE – Awa Trasi of LSU Women’s Basketball is scheduled to graduate Friday with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

The Toulouse, France native played for three seasons at LSU following a JUCO career that led her to Baton Rouge. She averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game throughout her LSU career.

Trasi played a crucial role coming off the bench for the Tigers throughout the 2021-22 season, helping LSU to its best season in over a decade. She averaged 2.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as a critical piece in LSU’s rotation.

Related Stories

Class of Spring 2022 Honored at The Tribute

Class of Spring 2022 Honored at The Tribute

Thomas Lene’ Joins Coach Mulkey’s Staff as Strength and Conditioning Coach

Thomas Lene’ Joins Coach Mulkey’s Staff as Strength and Conditioning Coach

Angel Reese Signs With LSU Women’s Basketball

Angel Reese Signs With LSU Women’s Basketball