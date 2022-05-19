Woodward Hosts Breakfast To Celebrate Student-Athletes Graduating With Honors

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodward invited all fourteen student-athletes who will graduate with honors to participate in a breakfast Thursday morning with him and his staff to recognize their impressive academic accomplishments.

In total, seven LSU sports were represented by student-athletes who are scheduled to graduate with honors on Friday. Six student-athletes will graduate with the top summa cum laude honors.

“This is always a special day, because these young student athletes accomplish so much in what they do – not only in their particular sport, but what they do in the classroom as honor students,” Woodward said. “I’m in awe of their achievements and incredibly proud of the way they’ve represented LSU.”

The breakfast provided opportunities to reflect on numerous victories – both on and off the field – and to celebrate all the hard work that went in to achieving these special honors.

“This breakfast was really nice because it allowed us to be recognized for the hard work that we not only put into athletics but also academics,” said Mollee Swift of LSU Soccer who is graduating with summa cum laude honors. “It’s great to have this recognition and it was amazing to meet all the athletic administration.”

“This breakfast was really important because this was our first time to get together as a class with sports,” said Brittany Thompson of LSU Swimming and Diving who is also graduating with summa cum laude honors. “Usually we are all together, like overall the entire athletics – this is the class of ‘22 though. It was really special for us to be sitting with all the admin and Scott because he has done so much for us since he has been here. It was cool to be face to face with all these individuals.”

LSU Student-Athletes Graduating With Latin Honors:

Summa cum laude- If the lowest GPA is at least 3.9

Mollee Swift, Soccer

Melia Lindner, Beach Volleyball

Lisa Gunnarsson, Track & Field

Brittany Thompson, Women’s Swimming

Cade Martin, Track & Field

Rebecca D’Antonio, Gymnastics

Magna cum laude- If the lowest GPA is at least 3.8

Grace Haggerty, Soccer

Nicholas Watson , Men’s Tennis

Cum laude- If the lowest GPA is at least 3.7

Olivia Taylor, Women’s Swimming

Alexandra McDaid, Women’s Swimming

Garrett Hamilton, Track & Field

Allison Coens, Beach Volleyball

Alexis Toney, Beach Volleyball

Alden Wallace, Women’s Golf