Indiana Transfer To Join LSU Women's Golf Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Golf Head Coach Garrett Runion announced Thursday that All-Big Ten second team freshman Aine Donegan has signed the necessary paperwork to transfer from Indiana to LSU for the 2022-23 season.

Donegan took part in 29 rounds during the 2021-22 season for the Hoosiers and averaged a team-best 73.17 strokes per round which set the school single season mark for stroke average. She posted four top-10 finishes, including two in the top five. She finished first in the Courtney Cole Invitational after shooting rounds of 71-73 for an even par 144.

Donegan hails from Ennis, County Clare, Ireland.

“We are very excited to be adding Aine Donegan to our roster for the 2022-23 season,” said Coach Runion. “Not only does she have a lot of international experience, but also has a year of college golf under her belt that includes an individual win and All-Big Ten honors this past year. She has a strong desire to be great and wants to win. I look forward to her fitting in very well and making an immediate impact for the Tigers.”

Donegan played in the No. 1 spot all season long for the Hoosiers. She earned a pair of wins at the Big Ten Match Play event by defeating Rikke Nordvuk (3UP) of Rutgers and Dana Lerner (1UP) of Iowa. She finished T6 at the Illini Women’s Invitational with a score of 5-under 211 (70-70-71) and was 10th at the Badger Invitational with a 4-over 220 (76-74-70).

She finished in the top 20 of the British Women’s Amateur Championship in 2019 and 2021 (17th both times) and was top 40 in the British Girls Amateur in 2018 and 2019. She represented Ireland in individual events for the 2018 Fairhaven Trophy, the 2019 World Junior Girls Championship Canada, the 2019 ANNIKA Invitational and the 2019 Spirit International Amateur Championship Texas.

The athletic Donegan has also competed in soccer, Gaelic football and hurling.