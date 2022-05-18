Week 14 Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team ranks No. 20 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll and No. 22 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 123 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU currently has a No. 20 RPI ranking and has the third toughest strength of schedule in the country.

The Tigers gathered 142 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and 134 points in the NFCA poll and

The Tigers will make their 23rd appearance and 17th consecutive appearance to the NCAA Tournament and will participate to the Tempe Regional as the No. 2 seed. LSU will take on the No. 3 seed in the regional in San Diego State on Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. CT. The winner set to take on the victor between tournament host Arizona State and No. 4 seed Cal State Fullerton.

Oklahoma (25), 625 pts, 49-2, No. 1 Florida State, 588 pts, 52-5, No. 3 Virginia Tech, 574 pts, 41-7, No. 2 Arkansas, 550 pts, 44-9, No. 5 Arizona State, 518 pts, 39-9, No. 4 UCLA, 497 pts, 43-8, No. 6 Oklahoma State, 478 pts, 41-12, No. 8 Alabama, 460 pts, 41-11, No. 7 Northwestern, 393 pts, 40-10, No. 9 Tennessee, 379 pts, 39-16, No.10 Washington, 366 pts, 35-15, No. 11 Duke, 361 pts, 41-8, No. 12 Clemson, 305 pts, 39-15, No. 15 Florida, 304 pts, 43-16, No. 13 Kentucky, 244 pts, 35-17, No. 14

T16. UCF, 227 pts, 46-12, No. 17

T16. Missouri, 227 pts, 36-20, No. 22

Texas, 225 pts, 38-17-1, No. 16 Georgia, 153 pts, 40-16, No. 19 LSU, 142 pts, 34-21, No. 18 Auburn, 111 pts, 39-15, No. 20 Michigan, 100 pts, 36-16, No. 22 Notre Dame, 90 pts, 39-10, No. 21 Oregon, 58 pts, 31-17, No. 24 Nebraska, 35 pts, 40-14, RV

Receiving Votes: Stanford (24), Louisiana (18), Mississippi State (15), Ole Miss (15), San Diego State (12), Wichita State (8), Arizona (4), Georgia Tech (4), Miami-Ohio (1).

1 Oklahoma (31), 799 pts, 49-2, No. 1

2 Florida State (1), 757 pts, 52-5, No. 3

3 Virginia Tech, 739 pts, 41-7, No. 2

4 Arkansas, 708 pts, 44-9, No. 4

5 UCLA, 657 pts, 43-8, No. 6

6 Oklahoma State, 636 pts, 41-12, No. 7

7 Alabama, 619 pts, 41-11, No. 5

8 Arizona State, 588 pts, 39-9, No. 8

9 Duke, 524 pts, 41-8, No. 9

10 Northwestern, 483 pts, 40-10, No. 11

11 Washington, 476 pts, 35-15, No. 10

12 Florida, 444 pts, 43-16, No. 12

13 Tennessee, 420 pts, 39-16, No. 13

14 Clemson, 416 pts, 39-15, No. 15

15 Kentucky, 335 pts, 35-17, No. 14

16 Texas, 283 pts, 38-17-1, No. 16

17 Auburn, 253 pts, 39-15 No. 17

18 UCF, 242 pts, 46-12, No. 21

19 Georgia, 218 pts, 40-16, No. 18

20 Missouri, 201 pts, 36-20, No. 24

21 Notre Dame, 187 pts, 39-10, No. 19

22 LSU, 134 pts, 34-21, No. 20

23 Oregon, 95 pts, 31-17, No. 22

24 Michigan, 84 pts, 36-16, No. 23

25 Nebraska, 47 pts, 40-14, RV

Receiving Votes: Louisiana (38), Stanford (12), Georgia Tech (3), Ole Miss (1), San Diego State (1).

