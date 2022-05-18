Season Tickets Request List Open for 2022 LSU Volleyball Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The new era of LSU Volleyball under head coach Tonya Johnson is here, and for the first time since 2010, so are season tickets.

Ahead of Johnson’s first season as head coach, LSU will offer season tickets for the 2022 season to all volleyball home matches. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can join the request list today by clicking here.

The deadline to sign up for the initial request list is June 15. Season tickets will still be available for purchase after the June 15 deadline.

The Tigers will host 15 home matches in the 2022 season, including a pair of home tournament weekends at the PMAC and nine SEC matches. The full schedule for the 2022 season can be viewed here.

Reserved seating for the upcoming seasons in Sections 103 and 104 is available for $60, and courtside season ticket packages are available for $160 ($60 season ticket, $100 Tradition Fund Contribution). General admission season tickets can be purchased at $30.

Fans can also sign up for Geaux-Mail, LSU’s free ticketing email system, to receive notifications when tickets go on sale each season.

