Tigers Sit Fifth After Round Two of Stockton Regional

Stockton, Calif. – The LSU men’s golf’s team roared to life in the second round of the NCAA Stockton Regional as the Tigers shot a 13-under 275, the second lowest team round of the day, on Tuesday at The Reserve at Spanos Park. Individually, Drew Doyle shot the lowest score of the day in the field as he finished at 7-under 65.

After two rounds, LSU sits at 14-under 562 and in 5th place and trail Arizona State (21-under 555), Stanford (19-under 557), Oregon (16-under 560), and BYU (16-under 560). The top five teams from the Stockton Regional will advance to the NCAA Championship on May 27 through June 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sixth place Denver is one shot behind LSU, Liberty is three shots back of the Tigers and Washington trails by five shots.

Round two was all about Drew as the sophomore shot a career-low round. Doyle started the day on the 10th hole and shot a steady 2-under 34 on his opening nine holes. The turn to the front nine saw Doyle play lights out as he opened with a sequence of birdie and par followed by three straight birdies. He snagged his eighth birdie of the round, a career-high, on hole No. 7 and finished with pars on Nos. 8 & 9 to finish the day at 7-under 65. It marks the fourth time in LSU history where a player has shot a 7-under 65 at an NCAA Regional event as Doyle joins Sam Burns (2017 – Baton Rouge Regional), Eric Ricard (2016 – Franklin, Tenn., Regional), and John Peterson (2011 – Stillwater, Okla., Regional). Doyle ended the second day tied for 7th position at 6-under 138, only one shot behind the leaders.

Garrett Barber bounced back from a tough opening round with a 3-under 69. Barber opened on the 10th hole with a bogey but found form three holes later as he grabbed birdies on Nos. 13, 14, 16, & 18 to finish his first nine holes of the day at 3-under 33. He shot an even 36 on the front nine to move to a share of 31st position with a 1-under 143. Cohen Trolio trailed his teammate by one stroke with a 2-under 70 on the round. Trolio shot an even 36 on his first nine holes before he carded a two birdie, bogey-free 2-under 34 on his final nine holes that took his tournament score to 4-under 140 and tied for 14th place.

Nicholas Arcement was the final score counted for the Tigers as he shot a three birdie, 1-under 71 that brought his score to 2-under 142 and a share of 26th spot on the leaderboard. Trey Winstead was the final player in action as he finished the day at 2-over 74 and moved to 3-over 147 and tied for 53rd position.

The final round of the NCAA Stockton Regional starts at 10 a.m. CT tomorrow morning. LSU is paired with BYU and Denver and will tee off from the 10th hole.