LSU Dominates Northwestern State in Seven Innings, 19-7

BATON ROUGE, La. – Designated hitter Brayden Jobert and catcher Hayden Travinski combined for three homers and seven RBI Tuesday night to lead LSU to a 19-7 win over Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game was halted after the top of the seventh inning due to the NCAA 10-run rule. LSU improved to 34-18 on the year, while Northwestern State dropped to 25-27.

The Tigers open a three-game SEC series versus Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. CT Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and carried on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Jobert blasted two homers and drove in three runs Tuesday night, increasing his season total of dingers to 14. Travinski blasted his sixth homer and LSU’s first grand slam of the season, and he doubled off the right-center field wall.

Rightfielder Josh Pearson, the Tigers’ lead-off hitter, was officially 0-for-0 at the plate, as he was hit by a pitch three times, drew two walks and scored four runs.

LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan provided two singles that plated three runs, and catcher Tyler McManus also collected three RBI.

“This was an important game for us, we needed to win to put ourselves in the best possible position relative to RPI,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m really proud of our team for their response in a game we needed to win, and I feel great about it.”

LSU tied the single-game NCAA record for hit-by-pitches, as the Tigers were hit on 10 occasions by Northwestern State pitchers. LSU has been hit 107 times this season, just three shy of the school record of 110 set by the 2000 squad.

Paul Gervase (3-1), the third of six LSU pitchers, was credited with the win as he worked 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.

Northwestern State starting pitcher Dawson Flowers (0-3) was charged with the loss, as he surrendered three runs – two earned – on no hits in 1.0 inning with no walks and one strikeout.

Flowers hit three LSU batters with pitches in the first inning of the contest.