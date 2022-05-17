Finnegan Takes Home Multiple Medals at Southeast Asian Games

HANOI, Vietnam – LSU freshman gymnast Aleah Finnegan took home multiple medals for the Philippines at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games over the weekend.

Finnegan returned to international competition and represented the Philippines for the first time. The team took home gold, which marked the first for the country in 30 years. In addition to the team gold medal, Finnegan also finished second in the all-around with a score of 49.250.

Finnegan qualified for the event finals on vault, bars and beam. She went on to take gold on vault with a 13.133 and silver on beam.

The 2021 Southeast Asian Games was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The men’s and women’s teams representing the Philippines combined to earn the most gold medals in the history of the country at the games.