LSU Golfer Lindblad On Final ANNIKA Voting List

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior golfer Ingrid Lindblad, the two-time SEC Player of the Year, is among the 10 women’s golfers named finalists for the ANNIKA Award.

The list was announced by The Haskins Foundation and media partners Golfweek and the Golf Channel.

Created in 2014, the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel is annually given to the top female U.S. collegiate golfer; the winner voted on by players, coaches and members of the college golf media. Named for Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Foundation to acknowledge the top female golfer at the end of the season and to match the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, which acknowledges the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

Lindblad, the winner of the SEC individual championship, was named the Golfer of the Year in the SEC in 2022 after winning the award in 2020 as a freshman. She will help lead the Tigers into the NCAA Championships which begin on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Lindblad won five tournaments this year and nine in her three years at LSU, giving her more career total wins at LSU than any golfer at the school, male or female in the last 40 years.

Voting opens on May 16 and ends on May 23rd one hour after the completion of the stroke play portion of the NCAA Championships. Current players, coaches, and women’s golf SID’s are all eligible to vote. Select college golf media are also eligible to vote. The winner will be announced on Golf Channel on Tuesday, May 24th. The winner will receive an exemption into the 2024 Evian Championships.

FINAL ANNIKA Award Watch List

(listed alphabetically):

Amari Avery, Southern California

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Wake Forest

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Alexandra Forsterling, Arizona State

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Polly Mack, Alabama

Natasha Andrea Oon, San Jose State

Emma Spitz, UCLA

Rose Zhang, Stanford