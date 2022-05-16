Dr. Graça Vicente Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Graça Vicente, LSU Boyd Professor, was recently awarded the Worley Professor of Excellence during the LSU Baseball game vs. Missouri on April22, 2022. The recognition was presented by Allen Guiher, Worley’s Senior Director of Operations, and Walt Holliday, Executive Director at the Cox Communication Academic Center for Student Athletes.

Dr. Graça Vicente, LSU Boyd Professor, and the Charles H. Barré Distinguished Professor, is a world-renowned chemist and leader in science education at LSU. In December 2021, Dr. Vicente was named a Boyd Professor, the highest and most prestigious academic rank at LSU for her outstanding research, teaching, and achievements. Her research interests include syntheses and investigations of new organic materials and their applications in biology and medicine. She has over 200 peer-reviewed publications, 12 published book chapters, and four patents. Since 2001, Dr. Vicente has mentored more than 45 undergraduate students, 34 graduate students and seven postdoctoral fellows in her research laboratories.

Professor Vicente also helped establish high-impact research and mentoring experiences for LSU students, particularly for women and other underrepresented groups within the STEM disciplines. She is the Program Director for LSU’s NIH Maximizing Access to Research Careers Program at LSU. This program provides mentorship, research opportunities, in addition to academic and career development resources for underrepresented students in biomedical and behavioral sciences.

At LSU, she was named a Rainmaker in 2008 and has since received numerous teaching and mentoring awards including a 2008 LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Undergraduate Teaching Award, 2009 LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation President’s Award, 2012 LSU HHMI Distinguished Undergraduate Research Mentor Award, 2015 LSU Foundation Distinguished Faculty Teaching Award, 2015 Distinguished Research Master in STEM, and a 2018 Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring in Washington, DC. Most recently, Professor Vicente received the 2022 SEC Faculty Achievement Award for Louisiana State University.

“I am passionate about continuous learning and discovering new materials and procedures that enhance people’s health and safety to contribute to a happier and more inclusive society,” said Dr. Vicente. “I am honored to receive the Worley Professor of Excellence Award. I am very grateful that Worley not only recognizes LSU Faculty but also promotes their accomplishments in teaching, research, and service. I am blessed to have the opportunity to work with a community of highly talented students, staff, faculty, and administrators at LSU. It’s a community that encourages everyone to achieve the highest level of success, a community of which I am a proud member.”

“On behalf of Worley, I would like to congratulate Dr. Vicente as a Professor of Excellence at LSU,” said Amanda Knost, President, North America West and US Gulf Coast at Worley. “Her work with students and her professional achievements are a testament of her commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow. Thank you for your dedication to providing hands-on experience for the next generation of engineers.”

“We want to congratulate Dr. Graça Vicente for receiving this award. It is well deserved not only for her accomplishments, but to share her knowledge and pay it forward for future generations at LSU,” says General Manager of LSU Sports Properties Lance Burgos. “LSU Athletics would like to thank its partner Worley for their commitment to recognizing professors and faculty that are making a lasting impact on our students and in our community.”