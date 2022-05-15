Men’s Golf Ready for Stockton Regional

Stockton, Calif. – The LSU men’s golf team will start its chase for NCAA glory as the Tigers are set to tee off in the NCAA Stockton Regional at 10 a.m. CT on Monday morning.

Three rounds of stroke play start on Monday, with one round of 18 holes scheduled to be played on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at The Reserve at Spanos Park, a 7,315 par 72 course. To advance to the NCAA Championship, LSU will need to finish in the top five. The Tigers are the No. 4 seed in a field of 14 teams that include (in seeding order) Arizona State, Washington, Stanford, Oregon, Nevada, Liberty, BYU, UAB, Houston, UC Davis, Denver, Abilene Christian, and Weber State.

The Tigers will trot out a starting lineup of Garrett Barber, Trey Winstead, Nicholas Arcement, Cohen Trolio, and Drew Doyle while Michael Sanders is listed as the team’s substitute player. The starting five is paired with Oregon and Nevada for Monday’s first round and will tee off from the 10th hole starting at 10 a.m. CT.

Winstead leads the lineup in regional experience as this will be his third time representing the Tigers in the NCAA regional round. Arcement, Barber, and Doyle will play regional golf for the second time in their careers after making their debuts last year while freshman Trolio is set to get his first NCAA start on Monday morning.

Trolio is fresh off the first SEC honor of his career as he was named to the All-SEC freshman team on Friday afternoon. Trolio shot a 71.37 average throughout the season and notched three top ten finishes, including a share of 3rd place in the very competitive 2022 SEC Championship with a 4-under 206 (67, 70, 69).

The team was last in action in the 2022 SEC Championship just over three weeks ago. In three rounds of stroke play, the Tigers finished in 4th place at 9-under 831 (277, 276, 278) and saw strong individual finishes from Trolio (T3, 4-under 206) and Doyle (T5, 3-under 207). The team advanced to the match play portion of the championship, where they defeated Missouri by a score of 3.5-1.5 before falling to eventual tournament champions Vanderbilt 3-2 in the semifinals.

This season marked the first time since the 2016-17 that LSU has had at least three golfers earn medalist honors in the regular season. Sanders started the year with a share of medalist honors at the Turning Stone Invitational with a 9-under 207 performance. Arcement grabbed the second of the year and first of the spring at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic with a 13-under 203 and Doyle grabbed the third with a 6-under 210 card at The Hayt.

