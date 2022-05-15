Favour Ofili Awarded Commissioner’s Trophy

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU sprinter Favour Ofili was awarded with the Commissioner’s Trophy on Saturday night following the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The trophy is given to the individual who scores the most points at the conference meet.

Ofili had a wondrous day on the track Saturday as she won two individual titles and ran on the winning 4×100 meter relay team to accumulate 22.5 points for the Tigers. Ofili began her day as the second leg of LSU’s 4×100 meter relay alongside Alia Armstrong, Tionna Beard-Brown, and Thelma Davies. The crew put together a season’s best time of 42.59 seconds for the win. It was LSU’s sixth straight conference title in the event.

Ofili had a break of 80 minutes before her first individual race of the night, the 100 meters. Ofili ran the fastest time in collegiate history ever run into a headwind with a winning time of 10.93 seconds for the title. Exactly one hour later, Ofili returned to the track for the 200 meter dash. Having already set the SEC meet record in the prelims on Thursday night, she ran a 22.04 to win the event and better her own SEC meet record.

Ofili is the ninth LSU women’s athlete to win the Commissioner’s Trophy and the first to do so since Kimberlyn Duncan last won it in 2013.