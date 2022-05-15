Eason In Main NBA Draft Combine This Week

BATON ROUGE – The road to the NBA Draft begins this week highlighted by the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine, May 18-20.

The Southeastern Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year, LSU’s Tari Eason was one of 76 players invited to participate in the three-day event.

Coverage of the Microsoft Surface NBA Draft Combine 2022 begins Thursday, May 19 on ESPNews from 2-4 PM CT and transitions to ESPN2 from 4-6 PM CT. The coverage continues on Friday, May 20 from Noon-1 PM CT on ESPN2 and 1-4 PM CT on ESPNews.

Eason in four of the major mock draft sites have Eason anywhere from nine to 21 on their draft boards.

The sophomore, who transferred to LSU after his freshman season at Cincinnati, averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, one assist while shooting 35.9 percent from outside the arc.

Earlier, it was announced that LSU players Darius Days and Shareef O’Neal were among the 44 players scheduled for the G League Elite Camp that begins on Monday in Chicago. The top performers from that event will be invited to continue on in the main NBA Combine.