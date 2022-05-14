LSU Women Finish Third at SECs, LSU Wins Six Event Titles

Oxford, Miss. – The LSU women’s track and field team mounted a valiant effort for the team title at the SEC Championships on Saturday at the Ole Miss Track & Field Facility, but wound up finishing third in the team standings just behind Florida (107) and Arkansas (103) with 96.5 points. Star sprinter Favour Ofili spearheaded the charge as she won two individual titles and ran on the LSU’s winning 4×100 meter relay.

It was the Favour Ofili show on Saturday as the world of track and field had their eyes on the SEC meet. It was the duel that everyone has been waiting for this year as Ofili was facing off against Kentucky’s Abby Steiner. Ofili was the winner all day as a matter of fact as she won head-to-head against Steiner in both the 100 and 200, and helped LSU’s 4×100 meter relay win the title.

Ofili’s day started at 5:05 p.m. as the second leg of the 4×100 meter relay. She teamed up with Alia Armstrong, Tionna Beard-Brown, and Thelma Davies to win LSU’s sixth straight conference title in the event; the foursome ran a season best of 42.59 to set the facility record. She then ran the 100 meters at 6:25 p.m. where she won with a time of 10.93 that matched her career best. Interestingly enough, she ran it into a slight headwind to make her the fastest in collegiate history into a headwind. She closed out the night at 7:25 p.m. with a convincing win in the 200 meters as she clocked a 22.04 to narrowly out lean Steiner (22.07). The time went below Ofili’s meet and facility record from Thursday night as well.

“Everything that I have, everything I’ve done here, it’s all by the grace of God,” Ofili said after her 200 meter title. “Competing with Abby, we know we are going to run fast times together. I’m just happy to be healthy and I give God all the glory.

“I just went out there and stuck to my race plan. It was a wonderful day for me and my teammates, and these moments that have been created won’t soon be forgotten.”

Ofili becomes the first sprinter in the SEC to win the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4×100 meter relay at the conference meet since none other than LSU’s Sha’Carri Richardson, who did it back in 2019.

It wasn’t just all about Ofili on Saturday as the LSU women made a push for the team title as they scored 76 points on the final day of action. Alia Armstrong completed the 2022 SEC hurdles sweep as she won the 100 meter hurdles with a slightly wind-aided time of 12.46 (+2.1 meters per second). It marks the second year in a row that LSU has won the 100 meter hurdles as Tonea Marshall did so last year.

Katy-Ann McDonald gave her all for LSU this week as she was a finalist in both the 1,500 meters and 800 meters. She ran a personal best and lowered her school record in the 1,500 meters to 4:12.30 for a third place finish. She then returned to the track 80 minutes later to compete in the 800 meters with teammate Michaela Rose. Rose ran a personal best of 2:02.49 to place second and McDonald clocked a time of 2:03.09 for fourth place.

Lisa Gunnarsson’s bid for her first career SEC outdoor title came up just a tad short as she cleared a bar of 14’ 7.25” (4.45 meters) for the runner-up finish. Amber Hart scored at her first SEC outdoor meet with a throw of 176’ 3” (53.74 meters) to finish fourth in the discus. LSU’s final scorer of the day was Tionna Beard-Brown with a time of 11.45 to finish fifth in the 100 meters.

LSU men’s SEC champions were Eric Edwards Jr. (110 meter hurdles) and Sean Dixon-Bodie (triple jump). Edwards Jr. clocked a career best time of 13.28 seconds to win his title; that time moves him up to No. 2 in LSU history. Sean Dixon-Bodie completed the SEC indoor and outdoor sweep in the triple jump with a massive season best mark of 53’ 8.25” (16.36 meters) on his sixth and final attempt of the evening. Teammate Apalos Edwards notched a personal best mark of 53’ 3.50” (16.24 meters) to finish second. That 1-2 finish for the Tigers accumulated 18 points for the Purple and Gold.

Dorian Camel scored in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and as part of the 4×400 meter relay. His day started with a personal best clocking of 10.11 to finish third and move up into the No. 7 spot on the all-time LSU list in the 100 meters. He followed that up with another bronze performance in the 200 meters with a time of 20.43. He then ran the lead leg of LSU’s 4×400 meter relay that clocked a time of 3:05.92 to place fourth. His teammates on that relay were Sean Burrell, Aaron Smith, and Ashton Hicks.

Godson Oghenebrume scored at his first SEC outdoor meet as he crossed the finish line with a time of 10.16 for a fifth place finish in the 100, and Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell earned a point for the Tigers in the 400 meter hurdles with a readout of 51.57.

The LSU men finished seventh in the team standings with 70 team points.