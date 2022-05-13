BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 1 of the LSU-Ole Miss baseball series Friday night was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to inclement weather.

The game will resume at 11 a.m. CT Saturday with Ole Miss leading, 4-2, and LSU batting with no outs and nobody on in the bottom of the third.

Game 2 of the series will begin 50 minutes after the completion of Game 1 on Saturday, now set for 1:47 p.m. CT.

Both games will be nine-inning contests.

Fans may use tickets from either game for admission into the stadium on Saturday, and the stadium will not be cleared between games.

Both games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network (starting at 10:5 a.m. CT) including www.LSUsports.net/live.

Game 1 will be available on ESPN2.

Game 2 will begin at 1:47 p.m. CT on SEC Network+ and will be joined in progress on the SEC Network at the conclusion of Kentucky vs. South Carolina.

Both game will be streamed on the ESPN App along with www.WatchESPN.com.