Here’s who’s taking the field for our 7:45 p.m. start ⤵ (yes, delayed due to weather) pic.twitter.com/TY8Oq9dc9w — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 13, 2022

Ole Miss Rebels (28-19, 10-14 SEC) at No. 9 LSU Tigers (33-15, 14-10 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Friday, May 13 @ NOW 7:45 p.m. CT (weather delay; was 7:30 p.m.)

• Saturday, May 14 @ 2 p.m. CT

• Sunday, May 15 @ 1 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 9 Perfect Game, No. 14 Baseball America, No. 15 USA Today, No. 17 D1 Baseball

• Ole Miss – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

TV/ONLINE

• All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network +

• Friday’s game will be televised on ESPN2

• Saturday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. OLE MISS

LSU leads Ole Miss, 179-156, in a series that began in 1906 … LSU has captured seven of the past 10 regular-season series with Ole Miss, including a 2-1 series victory last season (April 22-24) in Oxford … the Rebels had lost 19 straight series in Baton Rouge before ending that streak in 2019 with a 2-1 series victory over the Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … prior to 2019, the Rebels’ last series victory over LSU in Baton Rouge came in 1982.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“Ole Miss has one of the best offenses in the SEC, there’s no question about that; especially at full strength, which they are. My team at Arizona played them in the Super Regional last season, and it’s the exact same team. Every player that was in their lineup last year is back on their team this year. Their lineup is really deep, and they always do a good job with the pitching in getting guys lined up. I expect this to be a tough weekend; this is exactly the same as the eight preceding weekends in terms of difficulty, and it should be a great weekend for college baseball. I know our players are excited about it.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU is No. 16 in the official NCAA RPI ranking entering the Ole Miss series … the Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana, 17-3 (7 innings) on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge … LSU has won three straight SEC series and 10 of its last 13 games overall.

• LSU, which is 14-10 in the SEC, is in fourth place in the overall league standings, and the Tigers are in third place in the Western Division … LSU is 7-3 this season in one run-games, including a 5-2 mark in SEC one-run games.

• Sophomore centerfielder Dylan Crews was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday after he led LSU to a series victory at Alabama last weekend, batting a remarkable .636 (7-for-11) in the series with one double, three homers, seven RBI and five runs … he provided the game-winning hit in Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Crimson Tide, breaking a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single … in Game 2 on Saturday, Crews was 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and two runs … in LSU’s series-clinching win on Sunday, Crews collected a double and a three-run homer while scoring two runs.

• Graduate catcher Tyler McManus is hitting .438 (14-for-32) in LSU’s last 10 games with three doubles, one triple, four homers, 12 RBI and 12 runs … all seven of McManus’ homers this season have come in SEC games … he homered three times last weekend in the Alabama series, including two dingers in Sunday’s Game 3.

• Freshman rightfielder Josh Pearson is hitting .395 (15-for-38) in LSU’s last 10 games with three doubles, four homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs … he hit .385 (5-for-13) in LSU’s series victory at Alabama last weekend with a double, two runs scored and a .500 on-base percentage.

• LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 2 – .294); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .521); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .407); total bases (No. 2 – 856); runs scored (No. 2 – 386); RBI (No. 2 – 365); doubles (No. 2 – 96); and home runs (No. 3 – 87) … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 94 times through 48 games of the regular season; the Tigers are No. 4 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 77 HBPs.

• Sophomore left-hander Jacob Hasty made three relief appearances for the Tigers last week, earning two wins while recording six scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and eight strikeouts … he pitched in Games 1 and 3 of the Alabama series, firing 4.2 scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and five strikeouts … he was the Tigers’ winning pitcher in the series-clinching victory on Sunday, as he entered the game in the first inning and worked 4.0 shutout innings with two hits, no walks and four strikeouts … he entered Friday’s Game 1 with one out and a runner at first base in the seventh inning with the Tigers clinging to a 6-5 lead – Hasty recorded two outs – including a strikeout – to end the threat and preserve the lead.

• Sophomore right-hander Eric Reyzelman made two appearances last weekend in the Alabama series, allowing just one run on one hit in four innings with one walk and five strikeouts … sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd delivered an excellent outing in Game 2 last Saturday, limiting Alabama to one run on two hits in four innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

• The LSU pitching staff is near the top of the SEC in a number of categories, including fewest walks allowed (No. 3 – 163); team ERA (No. 4 – 3.74); opponent batting average (No. 4 – .230); fewest runs allowed (No. 4 – 221); fewest earned runs allowed (No. 4 – 176) and fewest hits allowed (No. 4 – 370).

ABOUT THE REBELS

• Ole Miss has won four straight games, including an SEC series sweep of Missouri last weekend and a 4-1 win over Top 20 opponent Southern Miss on Wednesday night in Hattiesburg, Miss.

• Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco is in his 22nd season at the helm of the Rebels’ program … Bianco was LSU’s starting catcher in 1988 and 1989, and he helped lead the Tigers to the 1989 College World Series … Mike Bianco’s son, Drew Bianco, is a redshirt junior infielder/outfielder at LSU.

• Ole Miss is No. 10 in the SEC in team batting average (.279), but the Rebels are No. 5 in the league in home runs with 78 … the Ole Miss pitching staff is No. 9 in the SEC with a 4.62 cumulative ERA.

• Infielder/outfielder Tim Elko is hitting .306 with six doubles, 17 homers and 56 RBI … shortstop Jacob Gonzalez has nine doubles, three triples, 14 homers and 39 RBI … infielder/outfielder Kemp Alderman is batting. 314 with 12 doubles, seven homers and 28 RBI.