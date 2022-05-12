BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a report by correspondent Paul Boron on softball pitcher Shelby Wickersham, a second-generation on LSU student-athlete whose father, Jeff Wickersham, was the Tigers’ starting quarterback from 1983-85.

The show then features an introduction to football quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, who joined Brian Kelly’s staff after nine highly successful seasons at Louisiana Tech.

Boron also provides a preview of the NCAA Men’s Golf Regional in Stockton, Calif. where LSU is the No. 4 seed.

Tiger Tracks concludes with highlights of the remarkable career of All-America defensive back and Super Bowl Champion Tyrann Mathieu, followed by an inside look at NFL legend Drew Brees’ motivational speech to the LSU baseball team.