Hall of Fame Tennis Coach Andy Brandi Announces Retirement

Andy Brandi, who served as the head coach of the LSU Men’s Tennis team from 2017-22, is retiring from coaching, he announced Thursday.

Brandi accumulated 64 wins in his five seasons in Baton Rouge, finishing his time with the Tigers with back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament. In the 2021-22 season, LSU picked up its first victory in the NCAA Tournament since 2016, a 4-3 victory over SMU.

“Andy Brandi has enjoyed a legendary career, and his contributions to our program and to the entire sport of tennis are unrivaled,” said Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “We wish him all the best in retirement, and we thank him for elevating our men’s tennis program and leaving it in a position of strength.”

Brandi retires as a legend in the tennis community, having turned the Florida Women’s Tennis Team into a national powerhouse prior to his tenure LSU. Brandi ended his 17-year career at Florida with a 460-43 record, having never dropped an SEC match at home. He took home three NCAA Championships (1992, 1996 & 1998), six National Indoor Championships (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1997 & 1999), and six undefeated regular seasons (1987, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1997 & 1998). In 2012, Brandi was inducted into the ITA Women’s Collegiate Hall of Fame.

At LSU, Brandi built the Tigers’ men’s program into a consistent winner, leaving the program on a rock-solid foundation after consecutive NCAA Tournament berths. In the 2018-19 season, he led the Tigers to No. 18 in the ITA team rankings, an achievement that had not happened in the LSU Men’s Tennis program since 2009.

During Brandi’s five-year tenure, he has picked up two blue-chip prospects in Ronald Hohmann and Ben Koch, as well as two five-star’s in Boris Kozlov and Nick Watson. In 2019, LSU had the No. 16 ranked recruiting class in the nation.

Under Brandi, the Tigers have had four All-SEC selections in Ronald Hohmann (2x), Kent Hunter, and Shane Monroe. In 2020-21, Brandi’s program accumulated the highest team GPA across LSU Athletics (3.66), earning ITA All-Academic team honors.