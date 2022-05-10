Week 13 Softball National Rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team ranks No. 18 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll and No. 20 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll.
The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 122 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU ended the regular season with a 2-1 series win at Mississippi State after winning the first two games in the series. LSU currently has a No. 18 RPI ranking and has the third toughest strength of schedule in the country.
The Tigers earned 217 points in the NFCA poll and 180 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
The Tigers are set to compete in the SEC Tournament at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Sixth seeded LSU will have a first-round game against No. 11 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT.
2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball
Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 10 (Week 13)
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking
- Oklahoma (25), 625 pts, 48-1, No. 1
- Virginia Tech, 597 pts, 40-6, No. 2
- Florida State, 572 pts, 48-5, No. 3
- Arizona State, 520 pts, 37-8, No. 9
- Arkansas, 513 pts, 41-9, No. 5
- UCLA, 508 pts, 40-8, No. 4
- Alabama, 483 pts, 41-10, No. 8
- Oklahoma State, 440 pts, 38-12, No. 7
- Northwestern, 412 pts, 39-9, No. 6
- Tennessee, 378 pts, 38-15, No.12
- Washington, 371 pts, 34-13, No. 10
- Duke, 365 pts, 40-7, No. 13
- Florida, 331 pts, 41-15, No. 11
- Kentucky, 262 pts, 35-16, No. 15
- Clemson, 258 pts, 37-14, No. 17
- Texas, 250 pts, 37-16-1, No. 14
- UCF, 196 pts, 44-12, No. 19
- LSU, 180 pts, 34-20, No. 20
- Georgia, 179 pts, 40-15, No. 18
- Auburn, 152 pts, 39-14, No. 16
- Notre Dame, 132 pts, 39-9, No. 21
- Missouri, 120 pts, 33-19, No. 23
- Michigan, 93 pts, 34-15, No. 22
- Oregon, 78 pts, 31-17, No. 25
- Arizona, 25 pts, 32-18, RV
Receiving Votes: Stanford (23), Ole Miss (11), San Diego State (9), Texas A&M (8), Utah (8), Wichita State (7), Louisiana (5), Mississippi State (5), South Florida (5), Nebraska (2), Oregon State (1), Western Kentucky (1).
2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I
Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 10 (Week 13)
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking
1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 48-1, No. 1
2 Virginia Tech, 767 pts, 40-6, No. 2
3 Florida State, 737 pts, 49-5, No. 3
4 Arkansas, 693 pts, 41-9, No. 5
5 Alabama, 658 pts, 41-10, No. 6
6 UCLA, 636 pts, 40-8, No. 4
7 Oklahoma State, 574 pts, 38-12, No. 7
8 Arizona State, 563 pts, 37-8, No. 12
9 Duke, 540 pts, 40-7, No. 11
10 Washington, 502 pts, 34-13, No. 9
11 Northwestern, 498 pts, 39-9, No. 8
12 Florida, 450 pts, 41-15, No. 10
13 Tennessee, 430 pts, 38-15, No. 14
14 Kentucky, 395 pts, 35-16, No. 13
15 Clemson, 301 pts, 37-14, No. 18
16 Texas, 294 pts, 37-16-1, No. 17
17 Auburn, 290 pts, 39-14 No. 15
18 Georgia, 270 pts, 40-15, No. 16
19 Notre Dame, 231 pts, 39-9, No. 20
20 LSU, 217 pts, 34-20, No. 19
21 UCF, 181 pts, 44-12, No. 21
22 Oregon, 124 pts, 31-17, No. 22
23 Michigan, 110 pts, 34-15, No. 23
24 Missouri, 69 pts, 33-19, No. 24
25 UL-Lafayette, 38 pts, 41-11, RV
