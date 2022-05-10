Week 13 Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team ranks No. 18 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll and No. 20 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 122 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU ended the regular season with a 2-1 series win at Mississippi State after winning the first two games in the series. LSU currently has a No. 18 RPI ranking and has the third toughest strength of schedule in the country.

The Tigers earned 217 points in the NFCA poll and 180 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

The Tigers are set to compete in the SEC Tournament at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Sixth seeded LSU will have a first-round game against No. 11 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT.

2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 10 (Week 13)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (25), 625 pts, 48-1, No. 1 Virginia Tech, 597 pts, 40-6, No. 2 Florida State, 572 pts, 48-5, No. 3 Arizona State, 520 pts, 37-8, No. 9 Arkansas, 513 pts, 41-9, No. 5 UCLA, 508 pts, 40-8, No. 4 Alabama, 483 pts, 41-10, No. 8 Oklahoma State, 440 pts, 38-12, No. 7 Northwestern, 412 pts, 39-9, No. 6 Tennessee, 378 pts, 38-15, No.12 Washington, 371 pts, 34-13, No. 10 Duke, 365 pts, 40-7, No. 13 Florida, 331 pts, 41-15, No. 11 Kentucky, 262 pts, 35-16, No. 15 Clemson, 258 pts, 37-14, No. 17 Texas, 250 pts, 37-16-1, No. 14 UCF, 196 pts, 44-12, No. 19 LSU, 180 pts, 34-20, No. 20 Georgia, 179 pts, 40-15, No. 18 Auburn, 152 pts, 39-14, No. 16 Notre Dame, 132 pts, 39-9, No. 21 Missouri, 120 pts, 33-19, No. 23 Michigan, 93 pts, 34-15, No. 22 Oregon, 78 pts, 31-17, No. 25 Arizona, 25 pts, 32-18, RV

Receiving Votes: Stanford (23), Ole Miss (11), San Diego State (9), Texas A&M (8), Utah (8), Wichita State (7), Louisiana (5), Mississippi State (5), South Florida (5), Nebraska (2), Oregon State (1), Western Kentucky (1).

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 10 (Week 13)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 48-1, No. 1

2 Virginia Tech, 767 pts, 40-6, No. 2

3 Florida State, 737 pts, 49-5, No. 3

4 Arkansas, 693 pts, 41-9, No. 5

5 Alabama, 658 pts, 41-10, No. 6

6 UCLA, 636 pts, 40-8, No. 4

7 Oklahoma State, 574 pts, 38-12, No. 7

8 Arizona State, 563 pts, 37-8, No. 12

9 Duke, 540 pts, 40-7, No. 11

10 Washington, 502 pts, 34-13, No. 9

11 Northwestern, 498 pts, 39-9, No. 8

12 Florida, 450 pts, 41-15, No. 10

13 Tennessee, 430 pts, 38-15, No. 14

14 Kentucky, 395 pts, 35-16, No. 13

15 Clemson, 301 pts, 37-14, No. 18

16 Texas, 294 pts, 37-16-1, No. 17

17 Auburn, 290 pts, 39-14 No. 15

18 Georgia, 270 pts, 40-15, No. 16

19 Notre Dame, 231 pts, 39-9, No. 20

20 LSU, 217 pts, 34-20, No. 19

21 UCF, 181 pts, 44-12, No. 21

22 Oregon, 124 pts, 31-17, No. 22

23 Michigan, 110 pts, 34-15, No. 23

24 Missouri, 69 pts, 33-19, No. 24

25 UL-Lafayette, 38 pts, 41-11, RV

