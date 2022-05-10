Softball Opens SEC Tournament with Bout Against Mississippi State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 20 LSU (34-20), the sixth seed, opens the 2022 SEC Tournament against 11-seed Mississippi State (32-23) at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 11 at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The Tigers will play the first of four games in the opening round of the tournament which will be televised on SEC Network. Patrick Wright will also call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The tournament is single elimination with the winner of this contest advancing to play No. 3 seed Tennessee at 11 a.m. CT on Thursday, May 12.

LSU and Mississippi State will face each other for the fourth consecutive time this season. The Tigers won the three-game series against the Bulldogs, 2-1 after taking the first two games of the series to conclude the regular season.

LSU and Mississippi State will play against each other in the SEC Tournament for the third time with LSU winning both games, 2-0 in 1999 (9 innings) and 2-1 in 2001.

The Fighting Tigers are led by sophomore Danieca Coffey who is batting .388 and has 69 hits and 10 stolen bases. Sophomore Ciara Briggs follows with a .371 average and a team-high 52 runs, while Junior Georgia Clark (.288), senior Shelbi Sunseri (.267), and sophomore Taylor Pleasants (.309) have 16, 15, and 12 home runs, respectively. LSU has 62 total home runs this season, tied for the fourth most in a single season in the program’s record book (2015).

Junior Ali Kilponen leads the Tigers in the circle with an 18-6 record and 2.25 ERA behind 134 strikeouts this season.

LSU has claimed the No. 6 seed for the fourth time and enters the 2022 SEC Tournament with the most wins and highest winning percentage in the tournament’s history (45-24, .652). LSU has five total SEC Tournament Championship titles – 1999, 2001-2002, 2004, and 2007.

