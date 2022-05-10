Newland Named to SEC Softball Community Service Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – LSU sophomore Ali Newland has been named to the Southeastern Conference Softball Community Service Team announced by the league office Tuesday.

Newland has participated in at least one service opportunity almost every month since the academic year started. She most recently assisted with the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk, which was held on LSU’s campus. Newland assisted with registration packets, walk logistics, and outreach with cancer survivors and family members of those who were unable to attend. She has also worked with youth softball clinics with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, assisted with a kindergarten field trip at Tiger Park, MLK Day of Service, and Hams for Fams during November. In September, Newland participated in a Sort and Repack at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, was a part of a volunteer group that painted a mural in the community and assisted with disaster and recovery relief where she helped volunteers load the LSU Football 18-wheeler with supplies. In October, she volunteered at the annual LSU BooZar by running a game station and passed out candy to local area youth. Newland has worked twice during this academic year with Athletes for Hope. Last season, she was named an NFCA Scholar-Athlete and to the 2021 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. A member of the LSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Newland was one of two student-athletes to represent LSU at the 2021 SEC Career Tour.

LSU will take on Mississippi St. at 11 a.m. CT Wednesday, May 11 to open the SEC tournament.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.