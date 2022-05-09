May 9 Baseball National Rankings
Overall Record: 32-15
SEC: 14-10
Last Week’s Results (3-1)
May 3 (Tue.) – NICHOLLS (W, 10-6)
May 6 (Fri.) – at Alabama (W, 6-5)
May 7 (Sat.) – at Alabama (L, 3-8)
May 8 (Sun.) – at Alabama (W, 12-3)
This Week’s Schedule
May 10 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 13 (Fri.) – OLE MISS, 7:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
May 14 (Sat.) – OLE MISS, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
May 15 (Sun.) – OLE MISS, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Tigers Update
LSU posted an SEC series victory last weekend over Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. … LSU is No. 17 this week in the official NCAA RPI ranking … the Tigers play host to Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, and LSU begins Week 9 of SEC action by playing host to Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. CT Friday … LSU, which is 14-10 in the SEC, is in fourth place in the overall league standings, and the Tigers are in third place in the Western Division … LSU is 7-3 this season in one run-games, including a 5-2 mark in SEC one-run games.
Dylan Crews
Sophomore centerfielder Dylan Crews led LSU to a series victory at Alabama last weekend, batting a remarkable .636 (7-for-11) in the series with one double, three homers, seven RBI and five runs … he provided the game-winning hit in Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Crimson Tide, breaking a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single … in Game 2 on Saturday, Crews was 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and two runs … in LSU’s series-clinching win on Sunday, Crews collected a double and a three-run homer while scoring two runs … for the entire week, including Tuesday’s win over Nicholls, Crews batted .563 (9-for-16) and recorded a .667 on-base percentage … he is hitting .347 on the year, and he leads the Tigers in homers (16) and in RBI (52).
Hitting Notes
Freshman rightfielder Josh Pearson hit .421 (8-for-19) in four games last week with one double, two homers, five RBI and four runs … he hit .385 (5-for-13) in LSU’s series victory at Alabama with a double, two runs scored and a .500 on-base percentage … in LSU’s win over Nicholls on Tuesday night, Pearson blasted two homers and collected a career-best five RBI … Pearson raised his cumulative average to .326, and he has six doubles, six homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored on the year … LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 2 – .292); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .519); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .405); total bases (No. 2 – 838); runs scored (No. 2 – 369); RBI (No. 2 – 348); home runs (No. 3 – 86); and doubles (No. 4 – 93) … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 91 times through 47 games of the regular season; the Tigers are No. 7 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 77 HBPs.
Jacob Hasty
Sophomore left-hander Jacob Hasty made three relief appearances for the Tigers during the week, earning two wins while recording six scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and eight strikeouts … he pitched in Games 1 and 3 of the Alabama series, firing 4.2 scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and five strikeouts … he was the Tigers’ winning pitcher in the series-clinching victory on Sunday, as he entered the game in the first inning and worked 4.0 shutout innings with two hits, no walks and four strikeouts … he entered Friday’s Game 1 with one out and a runner at first base in the seventh inning with the Tigers clinging to a 6-5 lead – Hasty recorded two outs – including a strikeout – to end the threat and preserve the lead … he also picked up a win Tuesday night over Nicholls, entering the game in the third inning and pitching 1.1 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts … Hasty lowered his cumulative ERA to 1.06 in 17 innings, and he’s allowing only a .130 opponent batting average.
Pitching Notes
Sophomore right-hander Eric Reyzelman made two appearances in the Alabama series, allowing just one run on one hit in four innings with one walk and five strikeouts … sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd delivered an excellent outing in Game 2 on Saturday, limiting Alabama to one run on two hits in four innings with one walk and five strikeouts … Floyd also pitched 2.1 scoreless innings against Nicholls on Tuesday, and completed the week with nine strikeouts in 6.1 total innings … the LSU pitching staff is near the top of the SEC in a number of categories, including fewest walks allowed (No. 3 – 162); team ERA (No. 4 – 3.73); opponent batting average (No. 4 – .231); fewest runs allowed (No. 4 – 218); fewest earned runs allowed (No. 4 – 173) and fewest hits allowed (No. 4 – 366).
Perfect Game Top 25
May 29, 2022
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 42-6, 1
2, Oregon State, 38-9, 2
3, Virginia Tech, 33-10, 3
4, Oklahoma State, 34-13, 4
5, Miami, 35-12, 6
6, Arkansas, 36-12, 5
7, UConn, 40-8, 7
8, Louisville, 33-13-1, 11
9, LSU, 32-15, 14
10, Texas A&M, 30-16, 16
11, Florida State, 28-17, 10
12, Gonzaga, 29-13, 12
13, Notre Dame, 28-10, 13
14, Southern Miss, 36-12, 8
15, Texas Tech, 32-16, 15
16, Texas, 34-17, 20
17, Stanford, 29-14, 22
18, Virginia, 34-12, 18
19, UC Santa Barbara, 33-11, 23
20, Grand Canyon, 33-16, 24
21, Oklahoma, 29-17, NR
22, Auburn, 32-16, 19
23, UCLA, 30-17, 9
24, Texas State, 38-11, NR
25, East Carolina, 30-18, NR
Dropped Out: #17 Oregon, #21 TCU, #25 Georgia
Also Considered: Maryland, San Diego, Clemson, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern
Baseball America Top 25
May 9, 2022
Rank, Team, Record, Previous Rank
1, Oregon State, 38-9, 2
2, Tennessee, 42-6, 1
3, Oklahoma State, 34-13, 3
4, Virginia Tech, 33-10, 4
5, Arkansas, 36-12, 5
6, Miami, 35-12, 6
7, Louisville, 33-13-1, 7
8, Notre Dame, 28-10, 8
9, Stanford, 29-14, 10
10, Gonzaga, 29-13, 11
11, Virginia, 34-12, 12
12, Texas A&M, 30-16, 14
13, Florida State, 28-17, 15
14, LSU, 32-15, 20
15, Texas Tech, 32-16, 17
16, Texas State, 38-11, 18
17, Southern Miss, 36-12, 13
18, Connecticut, 40-8, NR
19, Maryland, 37-10, 20
20, TCU, 28-18, 16
21, Auburn, 32-16, 23
22, UCLA, 30-17, 9
23, UC Santa Barbara, 33-11, 25
24, Oklahoma, 29-17, NR
25, Vanderbilt, 31-15, NR
USA Today Coaches Poll
May 9, 2022
Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous
1, Tennessee (26), 42-6, 745, 1
2, Oregon State (4), 38-9, 723, 2
3, Oklahoma State, 34-13, 670, 4
4, Arkansas, 36-12, 647, 3
5, Miami, 35-12, 600, 5
6, Virginia Tech, 33-10, 567, 6
7, Stanford, 29-14, 485, 11
8, Louisville, 33-13, 458, 10
9, Virginia, 34-12, 448, 9
10, Connecticut, 40-8, 405, 13
11, Southern Miss, 36-12, 379, 7
12, Gonzaga, 29-13, 346, 15
13, Texas Tech, 32-16, 343, 12
14, Notre Dame, 28-10, 333, 14
15, LSU, 32-15, 321, 19
16, Texas A&M, 30-16, 291, 21
17, Maryland, 37-10, 279, 17
18, Texas, 34-17, 264, 20
19, Texas State, 38-11, 263, 22
20, Auburn, 32-16, 219, 18
21, Vanderbilt, 31-15, 174, 23
22, Georgia, 32-16, 168, 16
23, UC Santa Barbara, 33-11, 106, NR
24, UCLA, 30-17, 105, 8
25, Florida State, 28-17, 78, 25
Dropped Out:
No. 24 Georgia Tech.
Others Receiving Votes:
Georgia Southern 77; Rutgers 37; Dallas Baptist 31; Arizona 27; Texas Christian 25; Florida 23; Wake Forest 22; Grand Canyon 19; Oregon 16; Wofford 15; Georgia Tech 13; Clemson 8; San Diego 6; Oklahoma 6; Old Dominion 3; North Carolina State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; East Carolina 1.
D1Baseball.com Top 25
May 29, 2022
Rank, Team, Overall Record, Previous Rank
1, Tennessee, 42-6, 1
2, Oregon State, 38-9, 2
3, Oklahoma State, 34-13, 3
4, Arkansas, 36-12, 4
5, Virginia Tech, 33-10, 5
6, Miami, 35-12, 6
7, Louisville, 33-13-1, 10
8, Stanford, 29-14, 11
9, Texas Tech, 32-16, 9
10, Texas A&M, 30-16, 13
11, Gonzaga, 29-13, 12
12, Virginia, 34-12, 14
13, Connecticut, 40-8, 15
14, Southern Miss, 36-12, 7
15, Texas State, 38-11, 17
16, Notre Dame, 28-10, 16
17, LSU, 32-15, 20
18, Maryland, 37-10, 18
19, UC Santa Barbara, 33-11, 25
20, Auburn, 32-16, 19
21, Florida State, 28-17, 23
22, Texas, 34-17, NR
23, UCLA, 30-17, 8
24, Vanderbilt, 31-15, NR
25, Grand Canyon, 33-16, NR
Dropped Out
Georgia Tech, 27-21, 21
Georgia, 32-16, 22
TCU, 28-18, 24
NCAA Baseball RPI
Games played through May 8, 2022
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 42-6, 1
2, Oregon St., 38-9, 2
3, Oklahoma St., 34-13, 9
4, Vanderbilt, 31-15, 11
5, Georgia Southern, 32-15, 8
6, Dallas Baptist, 30-17, 5
7, Miami (Fla.), 35-12, 12
8, Virginia Tech, 33-10, 6
9, Georgia, 32-16, 3
10, Auburn, 32-16, 4
11, Notre Dame, 28-10, 7
12, Florida, 29-18, 21
13, Louisville, 33-13, 17
14, Virginia, 34-12, 16
15, Southern Miss., 36-12, 10
16, Texas, 34-17, 22
17, LSU, 32-15, 14
18, Clemson, 31-17, 30
19, Oregon, 28-19, 23
20, Arkansas, 36-12, 28
21, Wofford, 35-13, 20
22, Maryland, 37-10, 27
23, Wake Forest, 33-14, 25
24, Texas A&M, 30-16, 13
25, Florida St., 28-17, 15