May 9 Baseball National Rankings

Overall Record: 32-15

SEC: 14-10

Last Week’s Results (3-1)

May 3 (Tue.) – NICHOLLS (W, 10-6)

May 6 (Fri.) – at Alabama (W, 6-5)

May 7 (Sat.) – at Alabama (L, 3-8)

May 8 (Sun.) – at Alabama (W, 12-3)

This Week’s Schedule

May 10 (Tue.) – SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 13 (Fri.) – OLE MISS, 7:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

May 14 (Sat.) – OLE MISS, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

May 15 (Sun.) – OLE MISS, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

LSU posted an SEC series victory last weekend over Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. … LSU is No. 17 this week in the official NCAA RPI ranking … the Tigers play host to Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, and LSU begins Week 9 of SEC action by playing host to Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. CT Friday … LSU, which is 14-10 in the SEC, is in fourth place in the overall league standings, and the Tigers are in third place in the Western Division … LSU is 7-3 this season in one run-games, including a 5-2 mark in SEC one-run games.

Dylan Crews

Sophomore centerfielder Dylan Crews led LSU to a series victory at Alabama last weekend, batting a remarkable .636 (7-for-11) in the series with one double, three homers, seven RBI and five runs … he provided the game-winning hit in Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Crimson Tide, breaking a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single … in Game 2 on Saturday, Crews was 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and two runs … in LSU’s series-clinching win on Sunday, Crews collected a double and a three-run homer while scoring two runs … for the entire week, including Tuesday’s win over Nicholls, Crews batted .563 (9-for-16) and recorded a .667 on-base percentage … he is hitting .347 on the year, and he leads the Tigers in homers (16) and in RBI (52).

Hitting Notes

Freshman rightfielder Josh Pearson hit .421 (8-for-19) in four games last week with one double, two homers, five RBI and four runs … he hit .385 (5-for-13) in LSU’s series victory at Alabama with a double, two runs scored and a .500 on-base percentage … in LSU’s win over Nicholls on Tuesday night, Pearson blasted two homers and collected a career-best five RBI … Pearson raised his cumulative average to .326, and he has six doubles, six homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored on the year … LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 2 – .292); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .519); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .405); total bases (No. 2 – 838); runs scored (No. 2 – 369); RBI (No. 2 – 348); home runs (No. 3 – 86); and doubles (No. 4 – 93) … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 91 times through 47 games of the regular season; the Tigers are No. 7 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 77 HBPs.

Jacob Hasty

Sophomore left-hander Jacob Hasty made three relief appearances for the Tigers during the week, earning two wins while recording six scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and eight strikeouts … he pitched in Games 1 and 3 of the Alabama series, firing 4.2 scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and five strikeouts … he was the Tigers’ winning pitcher in the series-clinching victory on Sunday, as he entered the game in the first inning and worked 4.0 shutout innings with two hits, no walks and four strikeouts … he entered Friday’s Game 1 with one out and a runner at first base in the seventh inning with the Tigers clinging to a 6-5 lead – Hasty recorded two outs – including a strikeout – to end the threat and preserve the lead … he also picked up a win Tuesday night over Nicholls, entering the game in the third inning and pitching 1.1 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts … Hasty lowered his cumulative ERA to 1.06 in 17 innings, and he’s allowing only a .130 opponent batting average.

Pitching Notes

Sophomore right-hander Eric Reyzelman made two appearances in the Alabama series, allowing just one run on one hit in four innings with one walk and five strikeouts … sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd delivered an excellent outing in Game 2 on Saturday, limiting Alabama to one run on two hits in four innings with one walk and five strikeouts … Floyd also pitched 2.1 scoreless innings against Nicholls on Tuesday, and completed the week with nine strikeouts in 6.1 total innings … the LSU pitching staff is near the top of the SEC in a number of categories, including fewest walks allowed (No. 3 – 162); team ERA (No. 4 – 3.73); opponent batting average (No. 4 – .231); fewest runs allowed (No. 4 – 218); fewest earned runs allowed (No. 4 – 173) and fewest hits allowed (No. 4 – 366).

Perfect Game Top 25

May 29, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 42-6, 1

2, Oregon State, 38-9, 2

3, Virginia Tech, 33-10, 3

4, Oklahoma State, 34-13, 4

5, Miami, 35-12, 6

6, Arkansas, 36-12, 5

7, UConn, 40-8, 7

8, Louisville, 33-13-1, 11

9, LSU, 32-15, 14

10, Texas A&M, 30-16, 16

11, Florida State, 28-17, 10

12, Gonzaga, 29-13, 12

13, Notre Dame, 28-10, 13

14, Southern Miss, 36-12, 8

15, Texas Tech, 32-16, 15

16, Texas, 34-17, 20

17, Stanford, 29-14, 22

18, Virginia, 34-12, 18

19, UC Santa Barbara, 33-11, 23

20, Grand Canyon, 33-16, 24

21, Oklahoma, 29-17, NR

22, Auburn, 32-16, 19

23, UCLA, 30-17, 9

24, Texas State, 38-11, NR

25, East Carolina, 30-18, NR

Dropped Out: #17 Oregon, #21 TCU, #25 Georgia

Also Considered: Maryland, San Diego, Clemson, Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern

Baseball America Top 25

May 9, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous Rank

1, Oregon State, 38-9, 2

2, Tennessee, 42-6, 1

3, Oklahoma State, 34-13, 3

4, Virginia Tech, 33-10, 4

5, Arkansas, 36-12, 5

6, Miami, 35-12, 6

7, Louisville, 33-13-1, 7

8, Notre Dame, 28-10, 8

9, Stanford, 29-14, 10

10, Gonzaga, 29-13, 11

11, Virginia, 34-12, 12

12, Texas A&M, 30-16, 14

13, Florida State, 28-17, 15

14, LSU, 32-15, 20

15, Texas Tech, 32-16, 17

16, Texas State, 38-11, 18

17, Southern Miss, 36-12, 13

18, Connecticut, 40-8, NR

19, Maryland, 37-10, 20

20, TCU, 28-18, 16

21, Auburn, 32-16, 23

22, UCLA, 30-17, 9

23, UC Santa Barbara, 33-11, 25

24, Oklahoma, 29-17, NR

25, Vanderbilt, 31-15, NR

USA Today Coaches Poll

May 9, 2022

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Tennessee (26), 42-6, 745, 1

2, Oregon State (4), 38-9, 723, 2

3, Oklahoma State, 34-13, 670, 4

4, Arkansas, 36-12, 647, 3

5, Miami, 35-12, 600, 5

6, Virginia Tech, 33-10, 567, 6

7, Stanford, 29-14, 485, 11

8, Louisville, 33-13, 458, 10

9, Virginia, 34-12, 448, 9

10, Connecticut, 40-8, 405, 13

11, Southern Miss, 36-12, 379, 7

12, Gonzaga, 29-13, 346, 15

13, Texas Tech, 32-16, 343, 12

14, Notre Dame, 28-10, 333, 14

15, LSU, 32-15, 321, 19

16, Texas A&M, 30-16, 291, 21

17, Maryland, 37-10, 279, 17

18, Texas, 34-17, 264, 20

19, Texas State, 38-11, 263, 22

20, Auburn, 32-16, 219, 18

21, Vanderbilt, 31-15, 174, 23

22, Georgia, 32-16, 168, 16

23, UC Santa Barbara, 33-11, 106, NR

24, UCLA, 30-17, 105, 8

25, Florida State, 28-17, 78, 25

Dropped Out:

No. 24 Georgia Tech.

Others Receiving Votes:

Georgia Southern 77; Rutgers 37; Dallas Baptist 31; Arizona 27; Texas Christian 25; Florida 23; Wake Forest 22; Grand Canyon 19; Oregon 16; Wofford 15; Georgia Tech 13; Clemson 8; San Diego 6; Oklahoma 6; Old Dominion 3; North Carolina State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; East Carolina 1.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

May 29, 2022

Rank, Team, Overall Record, Previous Rank

1, Tennessee, 42-6, 1

2, Oregon State, 38-9, 2

3, Oklahoma State, 34-13, 3

4, Arkansas, 36-12, 4

5, Virginia Tech, 33-10, 5

6, Miami, 35-12, 6

7, Louisville, 33-13-1, 10

8, Stanford, 29-14, 11

9, Texas Tech, 32-16, 9

10, Texas A&M, 30-16, 13

11, Gonzaga, 29-13, 12

12, Virginia, 34-12, 14

13, Connecticut, 40-8, 15

14, Southern Miss, 36-12, 7

15, Texas State, 38-11, 17

16, Notre Dame, 28-10, 16

17, LSU, 32-15, 20

18, Maryland, 37-10, 18

19, UC Santa Barbara, 33-11, 25

20, Auburn, 32-16, 19

21, Florida State, 28-17, 23

22, Texas, 34-17, NR

23, UCLA, 30-17, 8

24, Vanderbilt, 31-15, NR

25, Grand Canyon, 33-16, NR

Dropped Out

Georgia Tech, 27-21, 21

Georgia, 32-16, 22

TCU, 28-18, 24

NCAA Baseball RPI

Games played through May 8, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 42-6, 1

2, Oregon St., 38-9, 2

3, Oklahoma St., 34-13, 9

4, Vanderbilt, 31-15, 11

5, Georgia Southern, 32-15, 8

6, Dallas Baptist, 30-17, 5

7, Miami (Fla.), 35-12, 12

8, Virginia Tech, 33-10, 6

9, Georgia, 32-16, 3

10, Auburn, 32-16, 4

11, Notre Dame, 28-10, 7

12, Florida, 29-18, 21

13, Louisville, 33-13, 17

14, Virginia, 34-12, 16

15, Southern Miss., 36-12, 10

16, Texas, 34-17, 22

17, LSU, 32-15, 14

18, Clemson, 31-17, 30

19, Oregon, 28-19, 23

20, Arkansas, 36-12, 28

21, Wofford, 35-13, 20

22, Maryland, 37-10, 27

23, Wake Forest, 33-14, 25

24, Texas A&M, 30-16, 13

25, Florida St., 28-17, 15