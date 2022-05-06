Sunseri Named 2021-22 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Senior softball student-athlete Shelbi Sunseri was announced as a 2021-22 Brad Davis Community Service Award winner announced by the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

Each of the 14 SEC member institutions had a male and female winner selected that are now nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year award announced later in May.

The school winners will each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship, and the male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year will each receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.

On the diamond, Sunseri is a NFCA All-American and All-SEC selection who ranks No. 3 in the LSU Softball program with 47 career home runs, including 14 homers this season. Sunseri also pitches and has 38 career wins, with a 2.33 ERA, 258 strikeouts and 10 shutouts.

In the community this year alone, Sunseri has 44 hours of community service completed where she has assisted with organizations such as Geaux Teal and FCA and has also coordinated and participated in team efforts such as hurricane cleanups, writing letters to hospital patients, and MLK Day of Service.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

A list of the 2021-22 Male and Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners are below:

2021-22 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Griffin James, Gymnastics, Alabama

Paris Peoples, Track & Field, Arkansas

Allie Riddle, Gymnastics, Auburn

Bettina Boszormenyi, Swimming & Diving, Florida

Miller Lantis, Equestrian, Georgia

Riley Gaines, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

Shelbi Sunseri, Softball, LSU

Mimi Reid, Basketball, Ole Miss

Ashley Melcherts, Track & Field, Mississippi State

Ellie Wright, Tennis, Missouri

Briana Reckling, Track & Field, South Carolina

Lindsey Morrissett, Rowing, Tennessee

Rhian Murphy, Equestrian, Texas A&M

Abby Burke, Swimming & Diving, Vanderbilt

2021-22 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Patrick Kaukovalta, Tennis, Alabama

Joshua Bortnick, Tennis, Arkansas

Conner Pruitt, Swimming & Diving, Auburn

Anthony Duruji, Basketball, Florida

Keegan Walsh, Swimming & Diving, Georgia

Mason Hazelwood, Baseball, Kentucky

Nick Watson, Tennis, LSU

Ben Savino, Track & Field, Ole Miss

Jaylon Reed, Football, Mississippi State

Dawson Downing, Football, Missouri

David Olds, Track & Field, South Carolina

Spencer Cross, Golf, Tennessee

Rody Barker, Baseball, Texas A&M

Lucas Mowery, Track & Field, Vanderbilt

