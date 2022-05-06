Angel Reese Signs With LSU Women’s Basketball

BATON ROUGE – Angel Reese, an All-America forward combo and one of the best players in the country, has signed to play basketball for Coach Kim Mulkey at LSU, transferring from Maryland.

“Angel is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the most dynamic players in the country,” Coach Mulkey said. “She’s an outstanding scorer with a knack for rebounding that will make an immediate impact in our frontcourt. I’m excited to get Angel on campus this summer and get to work!”

Following a sophomore season in which she earned multiple All-America honors, Reese will come to Baton Rouge looking to make an immediate impact for the Tigers.

“I chose LSU and Kim Mulkey because of the winning culture,” Reese said. “I trust in Coach Kim and her staff to help develop me into the player I need to be for the next level. Her resume speaks for itself and I want to continue that here at LSU. The relationships I’ve built here, especially with the team are so special and we are ready to work! Let’s Geaux Tigers!”

Reese joins an elite class that includes nation’s No. 26 player and McDonald’s All-American Flaujae Johnson (Marietta, Ga.), the NJCAA First Team All-American Last-Tear Poa (Melbourne, Australia), the Dallas Morning News Player of the Year Sa’Myah Smith (Desoto, Tx.) and the All-Texas guard/forward combo Alisa Williams (Little Elm, Texas). The Tigers have also recently added West Virginia transfer Jasmine Carson, Missouri transfer LaDazhia Williams and Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole.

Reese is coming off a sophomore season in which she led the Terrapins to the Sweet 16 as their top scorer and rebounder. She averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, becoming the first Maryland player since 1975 to average a double-double. She also added 53 steals and 36 blocks throughout the course of the season. Reese was named to the AP All-America Third Team and was an honorable mention on the USBWA All-America team. As one of the top players in the Big 10, Reese earned First Team All-Big 10 and Defensive All-Big 10 honors.

As a freshman, Reese played in 15 games and averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds to land herself on the on the All-Big 10 Freshman Team. She scored in double-digits in eight games during her first year playing college basketball.

Out of St. Frances Academy, Reese was the No. 2 player in the country overall and No. 1 wing player in the Class of 2020. Throughout her career she averaged 18 points and 20 rebounds, earning a spot in the McDonald’s All-America game. Reese led St. Frances to three consecutive IAAM Championships and two conference titles.