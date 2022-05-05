Tigers Ready for First Round of NCAA Tournament

AUSTIN, TEXAS—The No. 34 LSU men’s team is set to compete in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, beginning with the first and second rounds at the Austin Regional on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7. The Tigers will face the No. 22 SMU Mustangs on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Texas Tennis Center.

The Tigers are looking to pick up their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2016 when LSU defeated Rice, 4-3.

In the May 4 ITA Rankings, LSU came in at No. 34 in the team ranks. Ronald Hohmann, who received his bid for the NCAA Individual Championships on Tuesday, is LSU’s representative in the individual ranks, coming in at No. 29 in singles.

LAST TIME OUT

LSU last competed in the SEC Tournament where they advanced to the SEC Quarterfinals after defeating Mississippi State, 4-1. The Tigers were eliminated falling, 4-1, to No. 2 Florida.

SCOUTING THE MUSTANGS

This will be LSU and SMU’s 16th career meeting. SMU holds a slight edge in the series record, leading 8-7. Their last meeting came in the 2019-20 season when LSU swept SMU in Baton Rouge, 4-0. SMU ended the regular season with a 22-6 record with a perfect 7-0 AAC record. SMU’s notable wins come over San Diego, Texas A&M, Tulane, and UCF. Notable losses come from the hands of TCU, MTSU, Michigan, and Texas Tech. The Mustangs have no ranked singles players, but they do hold two ranked duos No. 39 Adam Neff/Pranav Kumar and No. 77 Adam Neff/Ivan Thamma. Adam Neff has played the most matches as SMU’s No 1. Neff has a 16-14 record with an 0-4 record against ranked opponents. Liam Krall leads the Mustangs in singles wins this season with 25, going 17-3 in the dual season.

To follow along this weekend, live stats can be found here. Live streaming will be conducted through the TennisOne App, per NCAA policies. Fans wanting to tune in can download the TennisOne App here.

Tournament Schedule

All times Central

Friday, May 6 – First Round

10 a.m.: No. 20 SMU vs. No. 33 LSU (South Courts)

10 a.m.: No. 12 Texas vs. Idaho (North Courts)

Saturday, May 7 – Second Round

12 p.m.: LSU/SMU winner v. Texas/Idaho winner (North Courts)

Follow The Tigers On Socials

For up-to-date information and behind-the-scenes access on the Tigers, follow the LSU men’s tennis team on Twitter and Instagram at @lsutennis and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lsutennis.