Softball Concludes Regular Season at Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 19/20 LSU (32-19, 11-10 SEC) concludes the regular season with a three-game series against Mississippi State (31-21, 9-12 SEC) at Nusz Park in Starkville, Miss. May 6-8.

Each game of the series will be streamed on SECN+ and Patrick Wright will call the games on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in the Baton Rouge area. The series opener will be at 6 p.m. CT Friday, game two will be at 2 p.m. CT Saturday, and the series finale is slated to begin at noon CT Sunday.

This season, LSU has a .297 batting average and ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 398 hits that includes 58 home runs, and 285 RBIs. Defensively, the Tigers has a 2.81 ERA behind 271 strikeouts.

Sophomore Danieca Coffey leads the Tigers with a .395 batting average and 66 hits (No. 2 in SEC) to go along with 39 runs and 21 RBIs. Sophomore Ciara Briggs is hitting .373 this season and has 62 hits (No. 5 in SEC), a team-high 49 runs (No. 4 in SEC) and has 26 RBIs. Sophomore Taylor Pleasants follows with a .323 average and has a team-high 27 extra base hits and 102 total bases. Pleasants has 14 doubles to lead the SEC and has 12 homers and one triple to make up a .658 slugging percentage. Junior Georgia Clark (.288) ranks No. 2 the SEC with 58 RBIs and her 15 home runs rank No. 6 in the program’s single season record book. Senior Shelbi Sunseri (.276) contributes 14 home runs this season and ranks No. 3 all-time with 47 career home runs.

Junior Ali Kilponen is 17-5 in the circle with a 2.11 ERA that sits eighth in the SEC. Her 129 strikeouts rank No. 7 in the league and has totaled five shutouts and one no-hitter this season. Sunseri is 7-7 with a 2.97 ERA and has 56 strikeouts, while freshman Raelin Chaffin (6-2) this season on the rubber with a 3.23 ERA, 48 strikeouts, and has two complete games and one shutout in 14 appearances.

THE LINEUP

LSU leads Mississippi State 56-10 in the all-time series. The two clubs will face off for a three-game series for the first time since the Tigers won it 2-1 April 5-7, 2019, in Starkville.

Mississippi State is coming off a 2-1 series loss at Kentucky and has fell in seven of its last nine SEC contests. The Bulldogs register a .287 batting average and has 374 hits and 246 RBIs. They also have a 3.14 ERA with 347 strikeouts (No. 4 in SEC).

Graduate Mia Davidson leads the Bulldogs with a .411 batting average, 53 hits, 43 runs, 39 RBIs, and a league-best 20 home runs. Senior Chloe Malau’ulu is next with a .342 average and matches Davidson’s 53 hits, while junior Paige Cook rounds out the top hitters with a .326 average and ties Davidson with 39 RBIs. Graduate Annie Willis is 6-5 in the circle and has a staff best 2.59 ERA, 115 strikeouts, and three saves in 89.1 innings pitched. Junior Kenley Hawk (11-6) has a 3.06 ERA and 95 strikeouts, and junior Aspen Wesley (6-7) follows with 60 strikeouts and has a 3.29 ERA.

ON DECK

Next is the SEC Tournament May 10-14 held in Gainesville, Fla. The final seedings and tournament schedule will be released at the conclusion of the weekend.

