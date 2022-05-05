Melia Lindner Wins NCAA Beach Elite 90 Award

GULF SHORES, Ala. – LSU’s Melia Lindner won the NCAA Beach Elite 90 Award Thursday night at the NCAA Championship Banquet as the student-athlete with the highest GPA participating in the championship.

Lindner is 5-2 this season and is an alternate in LSU’s NCAA Championship lineup. A graduating senior, Lindner majored in animal science and currently has a 4.21 GPA. She is set to begin vet school at LSU in the fall. She becomes the 16th LSU player across all sports to receive the Elite 90 Award in their respective sports.

Last Summer Lindner interned at Emerald Coast Wildlife Rescue in Navarre, Florida, doing rotations in vet med, nursery and animal husbandry, helping take care of wild animals brought in.

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.