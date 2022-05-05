BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a report by correspondent Paul Boron on LSU’s presence in the NFL Draft, as 10 former Tigers were selected by league teams last week. The total marked the second-highest number of players selected in LSU history.

The show then features an introduction to football special teams coordinator Brian Polian, followed by an inside look at head coach Brian Kelly’s address to the team during spring practice.

Boron also provides a profile of distance runner Michaela Rose, whose parents competed in track at Auburn when LSU head coach Dennis Shaver was an assistant coach on the Plains.

Tiger Tracks concludes with a look at how LSU researchers are working to enhance cyber security in Louisiana.