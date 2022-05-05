Aucoin Inducted into CSVA Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE – Doug Aucoin, an industry leader and one of the most respected video coordinators in all of football, has been inducted into the College Sports Video Association Sports Film and Video Hall of Fame.

Aucoin, a two-time recipient of the National Video Coordinator of the Year honor, was inducted at the organization’s national convention on Wednesday night in Jacksonville, Florida. Aucoin becomes the 21st member of the CSVA Hall of Fame.

The CSVA Sports Film and Video Hall of Fame was designed to honor the achievements of sports Video personnel who have dedicated their lives to the video profession. Through their innovation, desire, and commitment to enhance the profession they have paved the way to the future of the industry.

“This honor is really a tribute to all the people that I have been fortunate to work with through the years,” Aucoin said. “I’ve been fortunate to have worked alongside some great people during my career – assistants, student assistants, coaches – and this award is possible because of them.

“It’s an honor to be able to continue the legacy my dad and my brother started. I’ve always tried to do things the right way and treat people with respect and kindness. This honor is truly a blessing and I’ve very thankful for the recognition.”

Now in his 26th year at LSU, Aucoin has been named the SEC Video Coordinator of the Year five times and he’s twice received the Bob Matey National Video Coordinator of the Year.

During his time at LSU, Aucoin has been part of three national championships and five SEC titles.

Aucoin is responsible for analytical support of computer and video technologies including the taping of games and practices, opponent video exchange, self-scout and opponent breakdowns, and tape cut-ups used as a teaching tool. Aucoin also manages the computer network the football coaches use for statistical analysis as well as self-scouting and the scouting of opponents.

Aucoin oversees a staff of 13 people, which includes two full-time assistants and eleven student assistants.

Prior to working for Tulane, Aucoin was employed by the New Orleans Saints as an assistant to his brother, Albert, who was video director for the Saints. Their father, Erby, is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame for his pioneering analytical film work in the early years of the National Football League.

A native of New Orleans, Aucoin graduated from Riverdale High School and the University of New Orleans, earning his degree in business administration in 1995.