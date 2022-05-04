Ofili, Edwards Haul In SEC Accolades

Baton Rouge, La. – Favour Ofili (women’s track athlete of the week) and Apalos Edwards (men’s freshman of the week) received SEC weekly awards on Tuesday afternoon following their performances at last weekend’s LSU Invitational.

It’s the second award of the season for Ofili outdoors. She earned it by clocking a personal best time of 10.93 seconds in the 100 meter dash, a race where she beat three Olympic/world medalists in the meantime. The time is No. 4 overall in the NCAA this season and ranks as the second fastest wind legal time in college this year. It’s No. 4 on the world list and it moved her up to No. 3 in Nigerian history and No. 5 in African history as well. It’s also No. 5 in LSU history and makes her the eighth fastest performer in collegiate history.

Edwards wins the first weekly award of his outdoor career after a wind-aided mark of 53’ 4.50” (16.27mw) in the triple jump moved him up to No. 6 in the national rankings. The mark is the best triple jump in the nation by a freshman this season and it helped him capture his second straight event title in the triple jump.

LSU track and field has concluded its regular season and will open postseason action May 12-14 in Oxford, Mississippi, at the SEC Championships.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Outdoors

Alia Armstrong – Track Athlete (March 29)

Lisa Gunnarsson – Field Athlete (March 29)

Michaela Rose – Freshman of the Week (April 12)

Godson Oghenebrume – Freshman of the Week (April 12)

Favour Ofili – Track Athlete (April 19)

Favour Ofili – Track Athlete (May 3)

Apalos Edwards – Freshman of the Week (May 3)

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Directly support LSU Track & Field student-athletes by donating to the Track & Field Excellence Fund!