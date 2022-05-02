Nicholls Colonels (24-16) at No. 16 LSU Fighting Tigers (29-14)

DATE/TIME

Tuesday, May 3 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 16 NCAA RPI, No. 19 USA Today, No. 20 D1 Baseball

NICH – unranked

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. NICHOLLS

LSU leads the all-time series with Nicholls, 57-24, including two wins over the Colonels last season by scores of 14-0 (Feb. 27) and 5-4 (March 3) in Alex Box Stadium … the Tigers have won 30 of the past 33 meetings with the Colonels … Nicholls’ only wins in its last 33 games versus LSU were a 4-2 victory in 2020 in Thibodaux; a 6-3 triumph in 2015 in Baton Rouge; and a 3-1 win in 2009, also in Baton Rouge.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“(Nicholls coach) Mike Silva is doing a great job, they have a lot of experienced players, and they’re in contention to win their league championship. They’re going to come here and play well, and we’ll get their best shot. They have a very aggressive style of play, they take good at-bats, and they’ll try to do that tomorrow night.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

LSU posted an SEC series victory last weekend over NCAA RPI No. 4 Georgia in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … LSU is No. 16 this week in the official NCAA RPI ranking … the Tigers play host to Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, and LSU begins Week 8 of SEC play by facing Alabama in Tuscaloosa at 6 p.m. CT Friday … LSU, which is 12-9 in the SEC, is in a four-way tie for third place in the overall league standings with Auburn, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry led LSU to a series win over No. 4 RPI Georgia, batting .462 (6-for-13) in three games with one double, one homer and three RBI … Berry also posted a .500 on-base percentage and a .769 slugging percentage in the series … with LSU trailing Georgia, 3-2, entering the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday, Berry started the Tigers’ comeback with a single and scored when Cade Doughty followed with a two-run walk-off homer … Berry also launched a three-run homer in the seventh inning on Saturday, reducing an 8-4 Georgia lead to 8-7 … Berry is batting a team-high .368 this season, and he leads LSU in hits (63) and homers (14), and he is second on the club in RBI (43).

led LSU to a series win over No. 4 RPI Georgia, batting .462 (6-for-13) in three games with one double, one homer and three RBI … Berry also posted a .500 on-base percentage and a .769 slugging percentage in the series … with LSU trailing Georgia, 3-2, entering the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday, Berry started the Tigers’ comeback with a single and scored when Cade Doughty followed with a two-run walk-off homer … Berry also launched a three-run homer in the seventh inning on Saturday, reducing an 8-4 Georgia lead to 8-7 … Berry is batting a team-high .368 this season, and he leads LSU in hits (63) and homers (14), and he is second on the club in RBI (43). Second baseman Cade Doughty delivered a walk-off hit for the second straight weekend on Sunday, as his two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted LSU to a 4-3 win over Georgia … Doughty also lined a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10 th inning to defeat Missouri on April 22 … LSU homered nine times in the Georgia series last weekend – centerfielder Dylan Crews hit three dingers, including two in Sunday’s win … true freshman leftfielder Josh Stevenson’s three-run homer on Saturday was the first dinger of his career.

delivered a walk-off hit for the second straight weekend on Sunday, as his two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted LSU to a 4-3 win over Georgia … Doughty also lined a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10 inning to defeat Missouri on April 22 … LSU homered nine times in the Georgia series last weekend – centerfielder hit three dingers, including two in Sunday’s win … true freshman leftfielder three-run homer on Saturday was the first dinger of his career. LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories , including batting average (No. 3 – .291); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .517); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .404); runs scored (No. 2 – 338); RBI (No. 2 – 318); doubles (No. 2 – 87); home runs (No. 4 – 76) and total bases (No. 3 – 757) … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 82 times through 43 games of the regular season; the Tigers are No. 8 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC in batters hit-by-pitches , and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 70 HBPs.

, including batting average (No. 3 – .291); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .517); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .404); runs scored (No. 2 – 338); RBI (No. 2 – 318); doubles (No. 2 – 87); home runs (No. 4 – 76) and total bases (No. 3 – 757) … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 82 times through 43 games of the regular season; the , and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 70 HBPs. Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard improved to 12-0 in his last 12 career decisions as he defeated No. 4 RPI Georgia on Friday night … Hilliard pitched six innings, limiting the Bulldogs to two run on eight hits in six innings with three walks and seven strikeouts … Hilliard has not lost a decision since May 22, 2019, to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament at Hoover, Ala. … he worked out of two bases-loaded jams in Friday night’s win, including one in the first inning and one in the fourth inning … he recorded back-to-back strikeouts to escape the first-inning predicament … Hilliard retired seven of the final eight batters he faced in earning the victory … he is now 5-0 this season with a 3.57 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 innings.

improved to 12-0 in his last 12 career decisions as he defeated No. 4 RPI Georgia on Friday night … Hilliard pitched six innings, limiting the Bulldogs to two run on eight hits in six innings with three walks and seven strikeouts … Hilliard has not lost a decision since May 22, 2019, to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament at Hoover, Ala. … he worked out of two bases-loaded jams in Friday night’s win, including one in the first inning and one in the fourth inning … he recorded back-to-back strikeouts to escape the first-inning predicament … Hilliard retired seven of the final eight batters he faced in earning the victory … he is now 5-0 this season with a 3.57 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 innings. True freshman right-hander Samuel Dutton delivered the longest outing of his career on Sunday, working the first 4.2 innings versus Georgia … Dutton limited the Bulldogs to two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts, and he fired 65 total pitches.

delivered the longest outing of his career on Sunday, working the first 4.2 innings versus Georgia … Dutton limited the Bulldogs to two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts, and he fired 65 total pitches. The LSU pitching staff is near the top of the SEC in a number of categories, including ERA (No. 4 – 3.68); opponent batting average (No. 4 – .229); fewest runs allowed (No. 4 – 196); fewest earned runs allowed (No. 4 – 156); fewest hits allowed (No. 4 -332) and fewest walks allowed (No. 4 – 150).

ABOUT THE COLONELS