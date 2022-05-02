May 2 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 29-14

SEC: 12-9

Last Week’s Results

April 26 (Tue.) – at New Orleans (L, 4-9)

April 29 (Fri.) – GEORGIA (W, 6-2)

April 30 (Sat.) – GEORGIA (L, 7-12)

May 1 (Sun.) – GEORGIA (W, 4-3)

This Week’s Schedule

May 3 (Tue.) – NICHOLLS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 6 (Fri.) – at Alabama, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 7 (Sat.) – at Alabama, 7:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

May 8 (Sun.) – at Alabama, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

LSU posted an SEC series victory last weekend over NCAA RPI No. 4 Georgia in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field … LSU is No. 16 this week in the official NCAA RPI ranking … the Tigers play host to Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, and LSU begins Week 8 of SEC play by facing Alabama in Tuscaloosa at 6 p.m. CT Friday … LSU, which is 12-9 in the SEC, is in a four-way tie for third place in the overall league standings with Auburn, Texas A&M and Georgia.

Jacob Berry

Sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry led LSU to a series win over No. 4 RPI Georgia, batting .462 (6-for-13) in three games with one double, one homer and three RBI … Berry also posted a .500 on-base percentage and a .769 slugging percentage in the series … with LSU trailing Georgia, 3-2, entering the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday, Berry started the Tigers’ comeback with a single and scored when Cade Doughty followed with a two-run walk-off homer … Berry also launched a three-run homer in the seventh inning on Saturday, reducing an 8-4 Georgia lead to 8-7 … Berry is batting a team-high .368 this season, and he leads LSU in hits (63) and homers (14), and he is second on the club in RBI (43).

Hitting Notes

Second baseman Cade Doughty delivered a walk-off hit for the second straight weekend on Sunday, as his two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted LSU to a 4-3 win over Georgia … Doughty also lined a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat Missouri on April 22 … LSU homered nine times in the Georgia series last weekend – centerfielder Dylan Crews hit three dingers, including two in Sunday’s win … true freshman leftfielder Josh Stevenson’s three-run homer on Saturday was the first dinger of his career … LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 3 – .291); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .517); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .404); runs scored (No. 2 – 338); RBI (No. 2 – 318); doubles (No. 2 – 87); home runs (No. 4 – 76) and total bases (No. 3 – 757) … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 82 times through 43 games of the regular season; the Tigers are No. 8 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 70 HBPs.

Ma’Khail Hilliard

Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard improved to 12-0 in his last 12 career decisions as he defeated No. 4 RPI Georgia on Friday night … Hilliard pitched six innings, limiting the Bulldogs to two run on eight hits in six innings with three walks and seven strikeouts … Hilliard has not lost a decision since May 22, 2019, to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament at Hoover, Ala. … he worked out of two bases-loaded jams in Friday night’s win, including one in the first inning and one in the fourth inning … he recorded back-to-back strikeouts to escape the first-inning predicament … Hilliard retired seven of the final eight batters he faced in earning the victory … he is now 5-0 this season with a 3.57 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 innings.

Pitching Notes

True freshman right-hander Samuel Dutton delivered the longest outing of his career on Sunday, working the first 4.2 innings versus Georgia … Dutton limited the Bulldogs to two runs on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts, and he fired 65 total pitches … the LSU pitching staff is near the top of the SEC in a number of categories, including ERA (No. 4 – 3.68); opponent batting average (No. 4 – .229); fewest runs allowed (No. 4 – 196); fewest earned runs allowed (No. 4 – 156); fewest hits allowed (No. 4 -332) and fewest walks allowed (No. 4 – 150).

NCAA Baseball RPI

Games through May 1

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 40-4, 1

2, Oregon St., 34-9, 5

3, Auburn, 31-14, 15

4, Georgia, 30-14, 4

5, Virginia Tech, 31-10, 19

6, Dallas Baptist, 26-17, 2

7, Georgia Southern, 29-15, 3

8, Notre Dame, 28-10, 6

9, Vanderbilt, 29-13, 9

10, Texas A&M, 27-15, 13

11, Florida St., 26-15, 20

12, Oklahoma St., 31-13, 29

13, Southern Miss., 34-10, 10

14, Miami (Fla.), 32-12, 8

15, Mercer, 35-9, 22

16, LSU, 29-14, 21

17, Georgia Tech, 27-18, 26

18, Oregon, 28-15, 17

19, Florida, 25-18, 14

20, Virginia, 33-12, 16

21, Wofford, 31-13, 12

22, Louisville, 31-12, 37

23, Texas, 31-16, 7

24, Stanford, 25-14, 11

25, Arkansas, 34-10, 25

Perfect Game Top 25

May 2, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 40-4, 1

2, Oregon State, 34-9, 2

3, Virginia Tech, 31-10, 5

4, Oklahoma State, 31-13, 10

5, Arkansas, 34-10, 11

6, Miami, 32-12, 4

7, UCONN, 37-8, 7

8, Southern Miss, 34-10, 3

9, UCLA, 30-13, 16

10, Florida State, 26-15, 20

11, Louisville, 31-12, 21

12, Gonzaga, 28-13, 9

13, Notre Dame, 28-10, 12

14, LSU, 29-14, 22

15, Texas Tech, 31-16, 15

16, Texas A&M, 27-15, NR

17, Oregon, 28-15, 17

18, Virginia, 33-12, 13

19, Auburn, 31-14, 19

20, Texas, 31-16, 8

21, TCU, 27-16, 6

22, Stanford, 25-14, 14

23, UC Santa Barbara, 30-10, NR

24, Grand Canyon, 30-15, 25

25, Georgia, 30-14, 23

Dropped Out: #18 Vanderbilt, #24 Georgia Southern

Also Considered: East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Mercer, Maryland, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Texas State.

USA Today Coaches Poll

May 2, 2022

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Tennessee (31), 40-4, 775, 1

2, Oregon State, 34-9, 737, 2

3, Arkansas, 34-10, 697, 4

4, Oklahoma State, 31-13, 663, 7

5, Miami, 32-12, 592, 3

6, Virginia Tech, 31-10, 567, 10

7, Southern Miss, 34-10, 532, 5

8, UCLA, 30-13, 440, 14

9, Virginia, 33-12, 423, 8

10, Louisville, 31-12, 421, 17

11, Stanford, 25-14, 391, 9

12, Texas Tech, 31-16, 386, 13

13, Connecticut, 37-8, 374, 16

14, Notre Dame, 28-10, 333, 12

15, Gonzaga, 28-13, 326, 15

16, Georgia, 30-14, 276, 11

17, Maryland, 35-9, 271, 23

18, Auburn, 31-14, 268, 21

19, LSU, 29-14, 256, 20

20, Texas, 31-16, 244, 6

21, Texas A&M, 27-15, 227, NR

22, Texas State, 34-11, 215, 18

23, Vanderbilt, 29-13, 110, 22

24, Georgia Tech, 27-18, 90, NR

25, Florida State, 26-15, 81, NR

Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas Christian; No. 24 Wofford; No. 25 Georgia Southern.

Others Receiving Votes

Rutgers 74; Texas Christian 58; Arizona 55; UC Santa Barbara 40; Georgia Southern 38; Oregon 28; Mercer 23; Wake Forest 13; Florida 11; Wofford 10; North Carolina 10; Grand Canyon 6; San Diego 4; North Carolina State 4; West Virginia 3; Oklahoma 2; Davidson 1.

Baseball America Top 25

May 2, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 40-4, 1

2, Oregon State, 34-9, 3

3, Oklahoma State, 31-13, 8

4, Virginia Tech, 31-10, 9

5, Arkansas, 34-10, 10

6, Miami, 32-12, 3

7, Louisville, 31-12, 12

8, Notre Dame, 28-10, 13

9, UCLA, 30-13, 14

10, Stanford, 25-14, 4

11, Gonzaga, 28-13, 12

12, Virginia, 33-12, 5

13, Southern Miss, 34-10, 6

14, Texas A&M, 27-15, 23

15, Florida State, 26-15, 24

16, TCU, 27-16, 7

17, Texas Tech, 31-16, 15

18, Texas State, 34-11, 19

19, Maryland, 35-9, 20

20, LSU, 29-14, NR

21, Auburn, 31-14, 23

22, Georgia, 30-14, 16

23, Georgia Tech, 27-18, NR

24, Oregon, 28-15, 25

25, UC Santa Barbara, 30-10, NR

D1Baseball.com Top 25

May 2, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 40-4, 1

2, Oregon State, 34-9, 2

3, Oklahoma State, 31-13, 8

4, Arkansas, 34-10, 5

5, Virginia Tech, 31-10, 7

6, Miami, 32-12, 3

7, Southern Miss, 34-10, 4

8, UCLA, 30-13, 13

9, Texas Tech, 31-16, 9

10, Louisville, 31-12, 16

11, Stanford, 25-14, 6

12, Gonzaga, 28-13, 12

13, Texas A&M, 27-15, 21

14, Virginia, 33-12, 11

15, Connecticut, 37-8, 15

16, Notre Dame, 28-10, 18

17, Texas State, 34-11, 17

18, Maryland, 35-9, 23

19, Auburn, 31-14, 19

20, LSU, 29-14, 22

21, Georgia Tech, 27-18, NR

22, Georgia, 30-14, 14

23, Florida State, 26-15, NR

24, TCU, 27-16, 20

25, UC Santa Barbara, 30-10, NR

Dropped Out

Texas, 31-16, 10

Georgia Southern, 29-15, 24

Wofford, 31-13, 25

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

May 2, 2022

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1. Tennessee (40-4), 496, 1

2. Arkansas (34-10), 492, 3

3. Oregon St. (34-9), 488, 5

4. Oklahoma St. (31-13), 486, 9

5. Louisville (31-12), 484, 10

6. UCLA (30-13), 482, 12

7. Arizona (32-14), 479, 11

8. Virginia Tech. (31-10), 475, 26

9. Miami, Fla. (32-12), 472, 2

10. UC Santa Barbara (30-10), 469, 13

11. Connecticut (37-8), 467, 14

12. Stanford (25-14), 464, 4

13. Texas A&M (27-15), 461, 23

14. Vanderbilt (29-13), 458, 6

15. Texas St. (34-11), 455, 7

16. Southern Mississippi (34-10), 452, 8

17. Notre Dame (28-10), 447, 15

18. Virginia (33-12), 444, 16

19. Auburn (31-14), 440, 17

20. Ball St. (29-14), 438, NR

21. Rutgers (36-9), 435, 24

22. Maryland (35-9), 432, 25

23. LSU (29-14), 430, 27

24. Georgia (30-14), 427, 22

25. Oregon (28-15), 425, 21

26. NC State (29-13), 422, 28

27. Florida St. (26-15), 419, 29

28. Texas Christian (27-16), 415, 18

29. Grand Canyon (30-15), 411, NR

30. Georgia Tech. (27-18), 408, NR

