Tigers Drop Game 2 To Georgia, 12-7

BATON ROUGE, La. – Georgia broke open a one-run game with four runs in the top of the ninth inning Saturday, and the Bulldogs went on to defeat LSU, 12-7, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Georgia improved to 30-13 overall, 12-8 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 28-14 overall and 11-9 in conference play.

The series concludes at 1 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

“We didn’t really have an answer to keep them off the scoreboard from about the fifth inning on,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The park played very much in the hitters’ favor today, and you have to tip your cap to Georgia for the way they swung the bats.

“We need to come back tomorrow and produce quality at-bats where we’re really pressing their pitchers. Our pitching staff will have to focus on executing pitches. It’s going to be a good challenge for our team, and I’m excited for the chance to go for it tomorrow.”

Georgia starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon (8-1) was credited with the victory, as he worked five innings and allowed four runs on eight hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Bryce Collins (2-1), the third of seven LSU pitchers, was charged with the loss as he allowed two runs on one hit in 0.1 inning with one walk and no strikeouts.

Georgia hit six homers in Saturday’s game – two each by second baseman Cory Acton, leftfielder Connor Tate and third baseman Parks Harber.

Acton’s homer in the first inning gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead, and Georgia held a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second when the Tigers struck for four runs. Leftfielder Josh Stevenson blasted a three-run homer – the first dinger of his career – and rightfielder Josh Pearson followed with a solo shot.

Georgia tied the game in the fifth, and the Bulldogs took a 6-4 lead in the sixth when first baseman Chaney Rogers delivered a two-run double. Solo homers in the seventh by Tate and Harber increased the advantage to 8-4.

LSU responded in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run homer by third baseman Jacob Berry, his 14th dinger of the year.

The Bulldogs, however, scored four runs in the top of the ninth in an outburst highlighted by three homers – one each by Acton, Tate and Harber.

Georgia reliever Jack Gowen earned his ninth save of the year, allowing no runs and no hits in three innings with two walks and three strikeouts.