Three More Players Selected on Second Day of NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE – LSU added three more NFL Draft picks on Friday as offensive lineman Ed Ingram, running back Ty Davis-Price and cornerback Cordale Flott were all selected on day two of the draft.

Ingram was the first Tiger off the board on Friday, going in the second round with the 59th overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings. Ingram, a three-year starter for the Tigers, becomes the highest-drafted offensive lineman for LSU since center Ethan Pocic was drafted No. 58 overall by the Seahawks in 2017.

Flott was the next Tiger off the board, going in the third round with the 81st selection to the New York Giants. Flott is the second LSU defensive back selected in this year’s draft, joining Derek Stingley Jr., who was taken No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans.

It’s the third consecutive year that LSU has had at least two defensive backs picked in the NFL Draft.

Running back Ty Davis-Price followed at No. 93 overall to the San Francisco 49ers. Davis rushed for 1,003 yards and six TDs as a junior in 2021. His best game as a Tigers came in the win over Florida in 2021 when he set the LSU record with 287 yards and three TDs in the victory over the Gators.

LSU has now had four players selected through the first three rounds of the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft concludes on Saturday with rounds 4-7 taking place.