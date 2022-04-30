Beach Falls To FSU In CCSA Semi-Finals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team was defeated by Florida State Saturday morning in the CCSA Semi-Finals.

LSU’s attention will turn to the NCAA Championship Selection Show which is tonight at 8 p.m CT. The Tigers expect to hear their name called as one of the teams in the expanded 16-team field.

“There isn’t anybody left that we’re going to play in the next week in the next tournament that’s going to let us win or is not going to be capable of competing against us,” said head coach Russell Brock. “We have to walk into the sand with the understanding that we’re going to battle and that when we do battle in the right way, we have the ability to beat anybody.”

From the get-go of Saturday’s match, the Tigers fell behind. LSU lost in straight sets on Courts 1-4 and picked up its only win of the match on Court 5 by forfeit. FSU will square off against TCU in the CCSA Championship this afternoon.

LSU’s Court 1 duo of Bella Bauman and Parker Bracken topple first, 21-15 and 21-13. Court 2 finished up moments later as Kylie Deberg and Kelli Greene-Agnew were defeated, 21-14 and 21-12. FSU clinched the match on Court 3 as Reilly Allred and Holly Carlton fell, 21-17 and 21-16.

Grace Seits and Ellie Shank fell in straight sets on Court 4, 21-17 and 21-18. On Court 5, Sierra Caffo and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope lost the first set, 26-24. They were leading in the second set, 12-9 when FSU conceded the match with a spot in championship wrapped up.

FSU 4, LSU 1