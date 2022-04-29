LSU Athletics, Toyota Present the 'Tundra Tiger Tailgate Sweepstakes'

BATON ROUGE — LSU Athletics and Toyota have partnered to provide one lucky fan a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the Toyota Tundra Tiger Tailgate Sweepstakes.

The winner of the Toyota Tundra Tiger Tailgate Sweepstakes will receive a fully-catered tailgate party for 10 with the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra at the LSU vs. Alabama football game on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Tiger Stadium.

The tailgate experience will include catering from a local restaurant, non-alcoholic beverages and tailgate games. The winner will also receive two tickets to the game, including pre-game sideline passes, plus a one-night hotel stay in Baton Rouge.

The winner will continue the fun in 2023 with a pair of LSU Baseball season tickets at Alex Box Stadium.

Entry to the sweepstakes began on April 22, 2022, and remain open until October 24, 2022. Enter for your chance to win the sweepstakes and learn more about the promotion here.

No purchase necessary. Toyota Tundra provided for tailgate party only and not part of the Grand Prize Winner package.