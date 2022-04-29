Hohmann, Hunter, Tabbed Second Team All-SEC

Birmingham, Ala. – Ronald Hohmann and Kent Hunter represent LSU on the All-SEC Men’s Tennis Team, the league office announced on Friday.

Ronald Hohmann has been LSU’s No. 1 all season long and was consistently top-50 in the ITA singles rankings. He achieved a career-high of No. 24 to start the season and ended the season at No. 28. The Oyster Bay, New York native put up a 12-11 record in singles with four ranked victories; notable wins coming over No. 21 Nikola Slavic and No. 22 Florian Broska. Hohmann also picked up two ranked victories in doubles, one of those being over No. 2 duo Finn Reynolds/Lukas Engelhardt. This is Hohmann’s second time being tabbed to All-SEC Second Team, the last time coming in his sophomore campaign.

In his first season in the SEC, Kent Hunter did not back down from the challenge. He put up a 15-4 record in singles, with five wins coming on court two and 10 on court three. The Compton, California native won 14 of his first 15 matches. In dual play, Hunter was T-2 on the team in singles victories. In doubles, Hunter accumulated another 15 wins with two ranked victories over Florida’s No. 37 Andy Andrade/Mattias Siimar and Kentucky’s No. 87 Gabriel Diallo/Joshua Lapadat.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman of the Year were chosen by the league’s 13 coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own players and ties are not broken.

LSU is awaiting their destination and opponent for the NCAA Championship. The selection show for NCAA Championship will be Monday at 5 p.m.

A complete list of the awards follows.

First Team All-SEC

Alexandre Reco, Arkansas

Tyler Stice, Auburn

Sam Riffice, Florida

Ben Shelton, Florida

Philip Henning, Georgia

Hamish Stewart, Georgia

Gabriel Diallo, Kentucky

Liam Draxl, Kentucky

Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss

Florian Broska, Mississippi State

Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina

Toby Samuel, South Carolina

Johannus Monday, Tennessee

Adam Walton, Tennessee

Noah Schachter, Texas A&M

George Harwell, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Filip Planinsek, Alabama

Andy Andrade, Florida

Duarte Vale, Florida

Tristan McCormick, Georgia

Millen Hurrion, Kentucky

Joshua Lapadat, Kentucky

Ronald Hohmann, LSU

Kent Hunter, LSU

Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State

Connor Thomson, South Carolina

Emile Hudd, Tennessee

Shunsuke Mitsui, Tennessee

All-Freshman

Enzo Aguiard, Alabama

Filip Planinsek, Alabama

Will Nolan, Auburn

Nate Bonetto, Florida

Shunsuke Mitsui, Tennessee

Luke Casper, Texas A&M

Giulio Perego, Texas A&M

Player of the Year

Ben Shelton, Florida

Freshmen of the Year

Filip Planinsek, Alabama

Coach of the Year

Bryan Shelton, Florida