Hohmann, Hunter, Tabbed Second Team All-SEC
Birmingham, Ala. – Ronald Hohmann and Kent Hunter represent LSU on the All-SEC Men’s Tennis Team, the league office announced on Friday.
Ronald Hohmann has been LSU’s No. 1 all season long and was consistently top-50 in the ITA singles rankings. He achieved a career-high of No. 24 to start the season and ended the season at No. 28. The Oyster Bay, New York native put up a 12-11 record in singles with four ranked victories; notable wins coming over No. 21 Nikola Slavic and No. 22 Florian Broska. Hohmann also picked up two ranked victories in doubles, one of those being over No. 2 duo Finn Reynolds/Lukas Engelhardt. This is Hohmann’s second time being tabbed to All-SEC Second Team, the last time coming in his sophomore campaign.
In his first season in the SEC, Kent Hunter did not back down from the challenge. He put up a 15-4 record in singles, with five wins coming on court two and 10 on court three. The Compton, California native won 14 of his first 15 matches. In dual play, Hunter was T-2 on the team in singles victories. In doubles, Hunter accumulated another 15 wins with two ranked victories over Florida’s No. 37 Andy Andrade/Mattias Siimar and Kentucky’s No. 87 Gabriel Diallo/Joshua Lapadat.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman of the Year were chosen by the league’s 13 coaches. Coaches cannot vote for their own players and ties are not broken.
LSU is awaiting their destination and opponent for the NCAA Championship. The selection show for NCAA Championship will be Monday at 5 p.m.
A complete list of the awards follows.
First Team All-SEC
Alexandre Reco, Arkansas
Tyler Stice, Auburn
Sam Riffice, Florida
Ben Shelton, Florida
Philip Henning, Georgia
Hamish Stewart, Georgia
Gabriel Diallo, Kentucky
Liam Draxl, Kentucky
Nikola Slavic, Ole Miss
Florian Broska, Mississippi State
Daniel Rodrigues, South Carolina
Toby Samuel, South Carolina
Johannus Monday, Tennessee
Adam Walton, Tennessee
Noah Schachter, Texas A&M
George Harwell, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Filip Planinsek, Alabama
Andy Andrade, Florida
Duarte Vale, Florida
Tristan McCormick, Georgia
Millen Hurrion, Kentucky
Joshua Lapadat, Kentucky
Ronald Hohmann, LSU
Kent Hunter, LSU
Nemanja Malesevic, Mississippi State
Connor Thomson, South Carolina
Emile Hudd, Tennessee
Shunsuke Mitsui, Tennessee
All-Freshman
Enzo Aguiard, Alabama
Filip Planinsek, Alabama
Will Nolan, Auburn
Nate Bonetto, Florida
Shunsuke Mitsui, Tennessee
Luke Casper, Texas A&M
Giulio Perego, Texas A&M
Player of the Year
Ben Shelton, Florida
Freshmen of the Year
Filip Planinsek, Alabama
Coach of the Year
Bryan Shelton, Florida