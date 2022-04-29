Beach Sweeps South Carolina and will face Tulane at CCSA Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LSU stayed alive at the CCSA Beach Volleyball Tournament Friday morning with a sweep over South Carolina. The Tigers will take on Tulane at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon in another elimination match.

Kylie Deberg and Kelli Greene-Agnew got LSU on the board first with a 21-13 and 21-16 win on Court 2. Grace Seits and Ellie Shank quickly followed suit on Court 4, 21-11 and 21-15. The Tigers clinched the match when Reilly Allred and JHolly Carlton took care of business in straight sets on Court 3, 21-15 and 21-18.

Sierra Caffo and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope kept the Tigers rolling on Court 5 in straight sets, 21-15 and 21-18. Bella Bauman and Parker Bracken were the only LSU duo to go three sets. They fell in the first set, 21-17, but came back to take the next two, 21-15 and 18-16, to clinch the sweep.

The winner of the LSU and Tulane match will stay alive in the CCSA Tournament and will take on the loser of TCU and Florida State who are both in the winner’s bracket currently.

LSU 5, South Carolina 0