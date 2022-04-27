BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a report by correspondent Paul Boron on the LSU Football Spring Game, as the Tigers wrapped up spring drills in Tiger Stadium under first-year head coach Brian Kelly.

The show then features introductions to two members of Kelly’s defensive staff – cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples and safeties coach Kerry Cooks.

Boron also provides a profile of women’s golfer Latanna Stone, who has helped lead the Tigers to the 2022 SEC title and berth in the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Stanford Regional.

Tiger Tracks concludes with a look at how LSU researchers take carbon dioxide from the air and use it to make many essential products, turning a waste product into a valuable resource.