Former Standout Brossette Added to Football Support Staff

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU standout running back Nick Brossette has joined the Tiger football support staff and will serve as the director of alumni relations and high school outreach.

“I am excited to join Coach Kelly’s staff as the Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach,” Brossette said. “It has been a dream of mine to come back and work where it all started. LSU has provided me with so many opportunities to grow and learn. I am ready to tackle this new opportunity and help continue to develop our relationships with former players and connect with high school coaches about the amazing things our football program is doing on and off the field.”

Brossette, a Baton Rouge native and a product of University High School, was a four-year letterwinner for the Tigers from 2015-18. He rushed for a career-best 1,003 yards in 2018 helping lead the Tigers to a 10-3 mark and a win in the Fiesta Bowl.

In four years with the Tigers, Brossette appeared in 47 games with 12 starts. He capped his career with 1,350 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. As a senior in 2018, he was named a permanent team captain and later went on to participate in the East-West Shrine Game.

Brossette spent training camp with the Patriots in 2019, rushing for 200 yards and three touchdowns during the preseason. He was later signed by the Detroit Lions where he was on the practice squad for one season.

Brossette graduated from LSU in August of 2020 with a degree in sports leadership.