April 25 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Overall Record: 27-12

SEC: 10-8

Last Week’s Results

April 19 (Tue.) – UL LAFAYETTE (W, 8-4)

April 21 (Thu.) – MISSOURI (W, 5-3)

April 22 (Fri.) – MISSOURI (W, 4-3 – 10 innings)

April 23 (Sat.) – MISSOURI (W, 8-6)

This Week’s Schedule

April 26 (Tue.) – at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)

April 29 (Fri.) – GEORGIA, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

April 30 (Sat.) – GEORGIA, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

May 1 (Sun.) – GEORGIA, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update

LSU posted four wins in four games last week with a midweek victory over UL Lafayette and a three-game SEC sweep of Missouri … LSU is No. 17 this week in the official NCAA RPI ranking … the Tigers open this week on the road at New Orleans (6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday), and LSU begins Week 7 of SEC play by playing host to Georgia at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday … LSU, which is 10-8 in the SEC, is in third place in the SEC West, just two games behind first-place Arkansas (12-6).

Jacob Berry

Sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry led LSU to a three-game sweep of Missouri over the weekend, batting .600 (6-for-10) with three homers, four RBI and five runs … Berry also walked three times in the series and recorded a .692 on-base percentage … he was 3-for-4 with two homers, two RBI and three runs in Friday’s Game 1 victory … his first homer gave LSU a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and his second homer erased a 2-1 deficit in the third inning, tying the game at 2-2 … Berry was 2-for-3 at the plate in Game 3 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored … he delivered a two-out, game-tying RBI single in the third inning, and he led off the fifth inning with a homer to increase LSU’s lead to 6-3 … Berry is LSU’s leading hitter this season, batting .370 with seven doubles, a team-high 13 homers and 40 RBI.

Hitting Notes

LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 4 – .294); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .515); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .406); runs scored (No. 2 – 317); RBI (No. 2 – 298); doubles (No. 3 – 81); home runs (No. 5 – 66) and total bases (No. 2 – 688) … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 80 times through 39 games of the regular season; the Tigers are No. 5 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 62 HBPs.

Riley Cooper

Left-hander Riley Cooper appeared in all three games of LSU’s three-game sweep of Missouri, recording a win and save over the weekend … he worked a total of 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and two strikeouts … he pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn the win in Game 2, allowing no runs on two hits with no walks and one strikeout … Cooper entered the game in the top of the ninth inning with two outs, runners on first and second, and the score tied 3-3; he struck out Missouri third baseman Luke Mann to end the threat, and then pitched a scoreless 10th before LSU won the game in the bottom of the inning with a walk-off single … Cooper picked up the save in Game 3, pitching a perfect 1.1 innings with one strikeout … he entered the game in the top of the eighth inning with LSU clinging to a 7-6 lead as Missouri had the bases loaded with two outs … Cooper retired Mann on a grounder back to the mound to end the inning, and he retired the side in order in the ninth to preserve the win.

Pitching Notes

Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard defeated Missouri on Thursday, working seven innings and limiting Mizzou to two runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts … Hilliard, who improved to 4-0 this season, has not suffered a loss in 11 consecutive decisions … Hilliard’s last loss came on May 22, 2019, to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament at Hoover, Ala. … the LSU pitching staff is near the top of the SEC in a number of categories, including ERA (No. 4 – 3.42); opponent batting average (No. 4 – .224); fewest runs allowed (No. 4 – 170); fewest earned runs allowed (No. 4 – 132); fewest hits allowed (No. 4 -294) and fewest walks allowed (No. 4 – 134).

NCAA RPI

as of April 24, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 37-3, 1

2, Notre Dame, 26-8, 11

3, Ga. Southern, 27-12, 13

4, DBU, 24-15, 2

5, Georgia, 28-12, 8

6, Miami (Fla.), 31-9, 4

7, Oregon St., 31-8, 6

8, Vanderbilt, 28-11, 9

9, Texas, 30-13, 14

10, Wofford, 30-10, 27

11, Gonzaga, 26-11, 12

12, Southern Miss, 32-8, 10

13, Florida, 23-17, 7

14, Oregon, 26-13, 3

15, Stanford, 24-12, 15

16, Auburn, 29-12, 18

t17, LSU, 27-12, 26

t17, Virginia, 31-10, 20

19, Florida St., 24-15, 16

20, Georgia Tech, 25-16, 5

21, Texas A&M, 25-14, 33

22, Mercer, 32-8, 23

23, Virginia Tech, 28-9, 28

24, Maryland, 32-8, 25

25, Wake Forest, 28-12, 17

USA Today Coaches Poll

April 25, 2022

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous

1, Tennessee (31), 37-3, 775, 1

2, Oregon State, 31-8, 743, 2

3, Miami, 31-9, 693, 5

4, Arkansas, 31-9, 643, 3

5, Southern Miss, 32-8, 616, 6

6, Texas, 30-13, 506, 7

7, Oklahoma State, 27-13, 495, 4

8, Virginia, 31-10, 480, 9

9, Stanford, 24-12, 441, 12

10, Virginia Tech, 28-9, 414, 13

11, Georgia, 28-12, 376, 10

12, Notre Dame, 26-8, 372, 15

13, Texas Tech, 29-14, 369, 8

14, UCLA, 27-12, 339, 14

15, Gonzaga, 26-11, 338, 11

16, Connecticut, 32-8, 272, 16

17, Louisville, 27-12, 267, 18

18, Texas State, 32-9, 261, 17

19, Texas Christian, 27-13, 257, 20

20, LSU, 27-12, 228, 23

21, Auburn, 29-12, 226, 22

22, Vanderbilt, 28-11, 218, 19

23, Maryland, 32-8, 194, 21

24, Wofford, 30-10, 88, NR

25, Georgia Southern, 27-12, 81, NR

Dropped Out

No. 23 Oregon; No. 25 Dallas Baptist.

D1Baseball.com Top 25

April 25, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 37-3, 1

2, Oregon State, 31-8, 2

3, Miami, 31-9, 5

4, Southern Miss, 32-8, 6

5, Arkansas, 31-9, 4

6, Stanford, 24-12, 7

7, Virginia Tech, 28-9, 8

8, Oklahoma State, 27-13, 3

9, Texas Tech, 29-14, 9

10, Texas, 30-13, 10

11, Virginia, 31-10, 11

12, Gonzaga, 26-11, 12

13, UCLA, 27-12, 13

14, Georgia, 28-12, 14

15, Connecticut, 32-8, 15

16, Louisville, 27-12, 16

17, Texas State, 32-9, 17

18, Notre Dame, 26-8, 18

19, Auburn, 29-12, 19

20, TCU, 27-13, 21

21, Texas A&M, 25-14, NR

22, LSU, 27-12, 22

23, Maryland, 32-8, 24

24, Georgia Southern, 27-12, 25

25, Wofford, 30-10, NR

Perfect Game Top 25

April 25, 2022

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Tennessee, 37-3, 1

2, Oregon State, 31-8, 2

3, Southern Miss, 32-8, 5

4, Miami, 31-9, 6

5, Virginia Tech, 28-9, 9

6, TCU, 27-13, 10

7, UCONN, 32-8, 8

8, Texas, 30-13, 11

9, Gonzaga, 27-11, 7

10, Oklahoma State, 27-13, 3

11, Arkansas, 31-9, 4

12, Notre Dame, 26-8, 13

13, Virginia, 31-10, 14

14, Stanford, 24-12, 18

15, Texas Tech, 29-14, 15

16, UCLA, 27-12, 20

17, Oregon, 26-13, 12

18, Vanderbilt, 28-11, 19

19, Auburn, 29-12, 25

20, Florida State, 24-15, 17

21, Louisville, 27-12, 22

22, LSU, 27-12, 24

23, Georgia, 28-12, 23

24, Georgia Southern, 26-12, NR

25, Grand Canyon, 27-14, 16

NCBWA Division I Poll

April 25, 2022

Rank School, Conference, Record, Previous

1. Tennessee, SEC, 37-3, 1

2. Oregon State, Pac-12, 31-8, 2

3. Miami, ACC, 31-9, 5

4. Southern Miss, Conference USA, 32-8, 6

5. Stanford, Pac-12, 24-12, 8

6. Arkansas, SEC, 31-9, 3

7. Texas, Big 12, 30-13, 7

8. Oklahoma State, Big 12, 27-13, 4

9. Virginia Tech, ACC, 28-9, 16

10. Virginia, ACC, 31-10, 11

11. Texas Tech, Big 12, 29-14, 9

12. UCLA, Pac-12, 27-12, 15

13. Connecticut, Big East, 32-8, 13

14. Gonzaga, West Coast, 26-11, 10

15. Georgia, SEC, 28-12, 12

16. Notre Dame, ACC, 26-8, 14

17. Louisville, ACC, 27-12, 17

18. TCU, Big 12, 27-13, 21

19. Auburn, SEC, 29-12, 25

20. Texas State, Sun Belt, 32-9, 18

21. Maryland, Big Ten, 32-8, 19

22. Vanderbilt, SEC, 28-11, 20

23. LSU, SEC, 27-12, 23

24. Georgia Southern, Sun Belt, 27-12, 29

25. Oregon, Pac-12, 26-13, 22

26. Texas A&M, SEC, 25-14, RV

27. Arizona, Pac-12, 28-13, 27

28. Wofford, Southern, 30-10, RV

29. UC Santa Barbara, Big West, 27-9, RV

30. Florida State, ACC, 24-15, 26

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

April 25, 2022

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1. Tennessee (37-3), 496, 1

2. Miami, Fla. (31-9), 491, 4

3. Arkansas (31-9), 488, 2

4. Stanford (24-12), 486, 6

5. Oregon St. (31-8), 484, 7

6. Vanderbilt (28-11), 481, 5

7. Texas St. (32-9), 478, 9

8. Southern Miss (37-8), 475, 15

9. Oklahoma St. (27-13), 472, 3

10. Louisville (27-12), 469, 11

11. Arizona (28-13), 467, 19

12. UCLA (27-12), 463, 12

13. UC Santa Barbara (27-9), 460, 13

14. Connecticut (32-8), 457, 14

15. Notre Dame (26-8), 455, 17

16. Virginia (31-10), 452, 16

17. Auburn (29-12), 445, 21

18. TCU (27-13), 441, 22

19. Central Michigan (28-10), 438, 25

20. Texas (30-13), 436, 18

21. Oregon (26-13), 435, 10

22. Georgia (28-12), 432, 20

23. Texas A&M (25-14), 430, 27

24. Rutgers (32-9), 427, 8

25. Maryland (32-8), 426, NR

26. Virginia Tech. (28-9), 422, NR

27. LSU (27-12), 417, NR

28. NC State (25-13), 412, 23

29. Florida St. (24-15), 409, 24

30. Cal Poly (24-15), 404, 26