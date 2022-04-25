April 25 Baseball National Rankings, Report
Overall Record: 27-12
SEC: 10-8
Last Week’s Results
April 19 (Tue.) – UL LAFAYETTE (W, 8-4)
April 21 (Thu.) – MISSOURI (W, 5-3)
April 22 (Fri.) – MISSOURI (W, 4-3 – 10 innings)
April 23 (Sat.) – MISSOURI (W, 8-6)
This Week’s Schedule
April 26 (Tue.) – at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
April 29 (Fri.) – GEORGIA, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 30 (Sat.) – GEORGIA, 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
May 1 (Sun.) – GEORGIA, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
Tigers Update
LSU posted four wins in four games last week with a midweek victory over UL Lafayette and a three-game SEC sweep of Missouri … LSU is No. 17 this week in the official NCAA RPI ranking … the Tigers open this week on the road at New Orleans (6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday), and LSU begins Week 7 of SEC play by playing host to Georgia at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday … LSU, which is 10-8 in the SEC, is in third place in the SEC West, just two games behind first-place Arkansas (12-6).
Jacob Berry
Sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry led LSU to a three-game sweep of Missouri over the weekend, batting .600 (6-for-10) with three homers, four RBI and five runs … Berry also walked three times in the series and recorded a .692 on-base percentage … he was 3-for-4 with two homers, two RBI and three runs in Friday’s Game 1 victory … his first homer gave LSU a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and his second homer erased a 2-1 deficit in the third inning, tying the game at 2-2 … Berry was 2-for-3 at the plate in Game 3 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored … he delivered a two-out, game-tying RBI single in the third inning, and he led off the fifth inning with a homer to increase LSU’s lead to 6-3 … Berry is LSU’s leading hitter this season, batting .370 with seven doubles, a team-high 13 homers and 40 RBI.
Hitting Notes
LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 4 – .294); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .515); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .406); runs scored (No. 2 – 317); RBI (No. 2 – 298); doubles (No. 3 – 81); home runs (No. 5 – 66) and total bases (No. 2 – 688) … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 80 times through 39 games of the regular season; the Tigers are No. 5 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 62 HBPs.
Riley Cooper
Left-hander Riley Cooper appeared in all three games of LSU’s three-game sweep of Missouri, recording a win and save over the weekend … he worked a total of 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and two strikeouts … he pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn the win in Game 2, allowing no runs on two hits with no walks and one strikeout … Cooper entered the game in the top of the ninth inning with two outs, runners on first and second, and the score tied 3-3; he struck out Missouri third baseman Luke Mann to end the threat, and then pitched a scoreless 10th before LSU won the game in the bottom of the inning with a walk-off single … Cooper picked up the save in Game 3, pitching a perfect 1.1 innings with one strikeout … he entered the game in the top of the eighth inning with LSU clinging to a 7-6 lead as Missouri had the bases loaded with two outs … Cooper retired Mann on a grounder back to the mound to end the inning, and he retired the side in order in the ninth to preserve the win.
Pitching Notes
Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard defeated Missouri on Thursday, working seven innings and limiting Mizzou to two runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts … Hilliard, who improved to 4-0 this season, has not suffered a loss in 11 consecutive decisions … Hilliard’s last loss came on May 22, 2019, to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament at Hoover, Ala. … the LSU pitching staff is near the top of the SEC in a number of categories, including ERA (No. 4 – 3.42); opponent batting average (No. 4 – .224); fewest runs allowed (No. 4 – 170); fewest earned runs allowed (No. 4 – 132); fewest hits allowed (No. 4 -294) and fewest walks allowed (No. 4 – 134).
NCAA RPI
as of April 24, 2022
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 37-3, 1
2, Notre Dame, 26-8, 11
3, Ga. Southern, 27-12, 13
4, DBU, 24-15, 2
5, Georgia, 28-12, 8
6, Miami (Fla.), 31-9, 4
7, Oregon St., 31-8, 6
8, Vanderbilt, 28-11, 9
9, Texas, 30-13, 14
10, Wofford, 30-10, 27
11, Gonzaga, 26-11, 12
12, Southern Miss, 32-8, 10
13, Florida, 23-17, 7
14, Oregon, 26-13, 3
15, Stanford, 24-12, 15
16, Auburn, 29-12, 18
t17, LSU, 27-12, 26
t17, Virginia, 31-10, 20
19, Florida St., 24-15, 16
20, Georgia Tech, 25-16, 5
21, Texas A&M, 25-14, 33
22, Mercer, 32-8, 23
23, Virginia Tech, 28-9, 28
24, Maryland, 32-8, 25
25, Wake Forest, 28-12, 17
USA Today Coaches Poll
April 25, 2022
Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Record, Points, Previous
1, Tennessee (31), 37-3, 775, 1
2, Oregon State, 31-8, 743, 2
3, Miami, 31-9, 693, 5
4, Arkansas, 31-9, 643, 3
5, Southern Miss, 32-8, 616, 6
6, Texas, 30-13, 506, 7
7, Oklahoma State, 27-13, 495, 4
8, Virginia, 31-10, 480, 9
9, Stanford, 24-12, 441, 12
10, Virginia Tech, 28-9, 414, 13
11, Georgia, 28-12, 376, 10
12, Notre Dame, 26-8, 372, 15
13, Texas Tech, 29-14, 369, 8
14, UCLA, 27-12, 339, 14
15, Gonzaga, 26-11, 338, 11
16, Connecticut, 32-8, 272, 16
17, Louisville, 27-12, 267, 18
18, Texas State, 32-9, 261, 17
19, Texas Christian, 27-13, 257, 20
20, LSU, 27-12, 228, 23
21, Auburn, 29-12, 226, 22
22, Vanderbilt, 28-11, 218, 19
23, Maryland, 32-8, 194, 21
24, Wofford, 30-10, 88, NR
25, Georgia Southern, 27-12, 81, NR
Dropped Out
No. 23 Oregon; No. 25 Dallas Baptist.
Others Receiving Votes
Arizona 65; Texas A&M 63; Oregon 48; Rutgers 34; Florida State 34; Wake Forest 21; Georgia Tech 19; North Carolina State 15; Mercer 15; Liberty 15; UC Santa Barbara 12; North Carolina 10; Florida 9; San Diego 6; Dallas Baptist 6; West Virginia 2; Oklahoma 2; Central Michigan 2; Alabama 2; Tulane 1; Southern Illinois 1; Grand Canyon 1.
D1Baseball.com Top 25
April 25, 2022
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 37-3, 1
2, Oregon State, 31-8, 2
3, Miami, 31-9, 5
4, Southern Miss, 32-8, 6
5, Arkansas, 31-9, 4
6, Stanford, 24-12, 7
7, Virginia Tech, 28-9, 8
8, Oklahoma State, 27-13, 3
9, Texas Tech, 29-14, 9
10, Texas, 30-13, 10
11, Virginia, 31-10, 11
12, Gonzaga, 26-11, 12
13, UCLA, 27-12, 13
14, Georgia, 28-12, 14
15, Connecticut, 32-8, 15
16, Louisville, 27-12, 16
17, Texas State, 32-9, 17
18, Notre Dame, 26-8, 18
19, Auburn, 29-12, 19
20, TCU, 27-13, 21
21, Texas A&M, 25-14, NR
22, LSU, 27-12, 22
23, Maryland, 32-8, 24
24, Georgia Southern, 27-12, 25
25, Wofford, 30-10, NR
Dropped Out
Oregon, 26-13, 20,
Dallas Baptist, 24-15, 23,
Perfect Game Top 25
April 25, 2022
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1, Tennessee, 37-3, 1
2, Oregon State, 31-8, 2
3, Southern Miss, 32-8, 5
4, Miami, 31-9, 6
5, Virginia Tech, 28-9, 9
6, TCU, 27-13, 10
7, UCONN, 32-8, 8
8, Texas, 30-13, 11
9, Gonzaga, 27-11, 7
10, Oklahoma State, 27-13, 3
11, Arkansas, 31-9, 4
12, Notre Dame, 26-8, 13
13, Virginia, 31-10, 14
14, Stanford, 24-12, 18
15, Texas Tech, 29-14, 15
16, UCLA, 27-12, 20
17, Oregon, 26-13, 12
18, Vanderbilt, 28-11, 19
19, Auburn, 29-12, 25
20, Florida State, 24-15, 17
21, Louisville, 27-12, 22
22, LSU, 27-12, 24
23, Georgia, 28-12, 23
24, Georgia Southern, 26-12, NR
25, Grand Canyon, 27-14, 16
Dropped Out: #21 Rutgers
Also Considered: Texas A&M, Wofford, Maryland, UC Santa Barbara, San Diego
NCBWA Division I Poll
April 25, 2022
Rank School, Conference, Record, Previous
1. Tennessee, SEC, 37-3, 1
2. Oregon State, Pac-12, 31-8, 2
3. Miami, ACC, 31-9, 5
4. Southern Miss, Conference USA, 32-8, 6
5. Stanford, Pac-12, 24-12, 8
6. Arkansas, SEC, 31-9, 3
7. Texas, Big 12, 30-13, 7
8. Oklahoma State, Big 12, 27-13, 4
9. Virginia Tech, ACC, 28-9, 16
10. Virginia, ACC, 31-10, 11
11. Texas Tech, Big 12, 29-14, 9
12. UCLA, Pac-12, 27-12, 15
13. Connecticut, Big East, 32-8, 13
14. Gonzaga, West Coast, 26-11, 10
15. Georgia, SEC, 28-12, 12
16. Notre Dame, ACC, 26-8, 14
17. Louisville, ACC, 27-12, 17
18. TCU, Big 12, 27-13, 21
19. Auburn, SEC, 29-12, 25
20. Texas State, Sun Belt, 32-9, 18
21. Maryland, Big Ten, 32-8, 19
22. Vanderbilt, SEC, 28-11, 20
23. LSU, SEC, 27-12, 23
24. Georgia Southern, Sun Belt, 27-12, 29
25. Oregon, Pac-12, 26-13, 22
26. Texas A&M, SEC, 25-14, RV
27. Arizona, Pac-12, 28-13, 27
28. Wofford, Southern, 30-10, RV
29. UC Santa Barbara, Big West, 27-9, RV
30. Florida State, ACC, 24-15, 26
Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Alabama (24-17) Cal Poly (24-15) Central Michigan (27-10) Creighton (23-11) Dallas Baptist (24-15) Davidson (31-7) East Carolina (24-17) Florida (23-17) Georgia Tech (25-16) Grand Canyon (27-14) Iowa (22-12) Liberty (26-12) Louisiana Tech (28-13) Mercer (32-8) NC State (25-13) Oklahoma (25-13) Old Dominion (28-10) Ole Miss (22-17) Rutgers (32-9) San Diego (25-13) Southern Illinois (28-11) UNLV (28-13) UTSA (27-13) Wake Forest (28-12).
Dropped out: Dallas Baptist (24) Rutgers (28) Mercer (30).
Collegiate Baseball Top 30
April 25, 2022
Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous
1. Tennessee (37-3), 496, 1
2. Miami, Fla. (31-9), 491, 4
3. Arkansas (31-9), 488, 2
4. Stanford (24-12), 486, 6
5. Oregon St. (31-8), 484, 7
6. Vanderbilt (28-11), 481, 5
7. Texas St. (32-9), 478, 9
8. Southern Miss (37-8), 475, 15
9. Oklahoma St. (27-13), 472, 3
10. Louisville (27-12), 469, 11
11. Arizona (28-13), 467, 19
12. UCLA (27-12), 463, 12
13. UC Santa Barbara (27-9), 460, 13
14. Connecticut (32-8), 457, 14
15. Notre Dame (26-8), 455, 17
16. Virginia (31-10), 452, 16
17. Auburn (29-12), 445, 21
18. TCU (27-13), 441, 22
19. Central Michigan (28-10), 438, 25
20. Texas (30-13), 436, 18
21. Oregon (26-13), 435, 10
22. Georgia (28-12), 432, 20
23. Texas A&M (25-14), 430, 27
24. Rutgers (32-9), 427, 8
25. Maryland (32-8), 426, NR
26. Virginia Tech. (28-9), 422, NR
27. LSU (27-12), 417, NR
28. NC State (25-13), 412, 23
29. Florida St. (24-15), 409, 24
30. Cal Poly (24-15), 404, 26