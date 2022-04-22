Track & Field Hosts Banquet, Hands Out Awards From 2021 Season

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program hosted a gathering on Friday night at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge to celebrate Alumni Weekend. Team awards from the glorious 2021 season were passed out in front of a grand crowd that included current student-athletes, alums, coaches, staff, and friends of the program.

Coinciding with LSU’s celebration of 50 Years of Women’s Athletics, LSU honored the 1981 women’s track and field team, the first group to represent LSU at the NCAA level in the sport of track and field. Six members – Francine Gilmore-Quigley, Elaine Gomez-Greenfield, Michelle Gross, Lana Mitchell-Stewart, Carolyn Viator, Elaine Vidrine – from that 1981 squad were in attendance and recognized at the beginning of the night.

Following that, the awards from the 2021 season were presented to the winners. SEC and NCAA champion winners were also recognized. You can view a list of the award winners from the 2021 season below.

Newcomers of the Year

Sean Burrell, Favour Ofili, Tzuriel Pedigo, Noah Williams

Academic & Athletic Accomplishment Award

Davis Bove, Lisa Gunnarsson

Most Improved Athlete

Eric Coston, Alicia Stamey

Most Outstanding Field Athlete

Lisa Gunnarsson, JuVaughn Harrison

Most Outstanding Track Athlete

Terrance Laird, Tonea Marshall

Eye Of The Tiger Award

JuVaughn Harrison, Brittley Humphrey

LeJuan Simon Perseverance Award

Hannah Carroll, Arthur Price

L Club Captain Award

Akanni Hislop, Jurnee Woodward

Most Outstanding Performer Award

Lisa Gunnarsson, JuVaughn Harrison

Cross Country Athlete of the Year

Davis Bove, Katy-Ann McDonald

Community Service Award

Hannah Carroll, Eric Edwards Jr.

Academic Achievement Award

Lisa Gunnarsson, Adam Wise

