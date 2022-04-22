Track & Field Hosts Banquet, Hands Out Awards From 2021 Season
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU track and field program hosted a gathering on Friday night at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge to celebrate Alumni Weekend. Team awards from the glorious 2021 season were passed out in front of a grand crowd that included current student-athletes, alums, coaches, staff, and friends of the program.
Coinciding with LSU’s celebration of 50 Years of Women’s Athletics, LSU honored the 1981 women’s track and field team, the first group to represent LSU at the NCAA level in the sport of track and field. Six members – Francine Gilmore-Quigley, Elaine Gomez-Greenfield, Michelle Gross, Lana Mitchell-Stewart, Carolyn Viator, Elaine Vidrine – from that 1981 squad were in attendance and recognized at the beginning of the night.
Following that, the awards from the 2021 season were presented to the winners. SEC and NCAA champion winners were also recognized. You can view a list of the award winners from the 2021 season below.
Newcomers of the Year
Sean Burrell, Favour Ofili, Tzuriel Pedigo, Noah Williams
Academic & Athletic Accomplishment Award
Davis Bove, Lisa Gunnarsson
Most Improved Athlete
Eric Coston, Alicia Stamey
Most Outstanding Field Athlete
Lisa Gunnarsson, JuVaughn Harrison
Most Outstanding Track Athlete
Terrance Laird, Tonea Marshall
Eye Of The Tiger Award
JuVaughn Harrison, Brittley Humphrey
LeJuan Simon Perseverance Award
Hannah Carroll, Arthur Price
L Club Captain Award
Akanni Hislop, Jurnee Woodward
Most Outstanding Performer Award
Lisa Gunnarsson, JuVaughn Harrison
Cross Country Athlete of the Year
Davis Bove, Katy-Ann McDonald
Community Service Award
Hannah Carroll, Eric Edwards Jr.
Academic Achievement Award
Lisa Gunnarsson, Adam Wise
