Football Closes Out Spring with National L Club Spring Game Saturday

BATON ROUGE – Head coach Brian Kelly will put his Tigers on display for the first time on Saturday when LSU hosts the annual National L Club Spring Game presented by Tony Chachere’s at 1 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

Admission to the game is free of charge and all seating will be general admission on the west sidelines. Gates to Tiger Stadium will open at noon CT on Saturday. Fans will enter the stadium through gates 1-6 on the west side of Tiger Stadium.

The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and will be broadcast in the Baton Rouge area on 104.5/104.9 FM and well as LSUsports.net/live.

The format for this year’s spring game will feature an offense vs. defense scrimmage. The first half will be played game-like with the exception of special teams. The second half will consist of a running clock for two 15-minute quarters.

Coach Kelly will lead the Tigers down Victory Hill for the first time at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to line Victory Hill as they do during the regular season and cheer on the team as they enter Tiger Stadium.

A free 2022 National L Club Spring Game poster and roster card will be distributed to fans when entering the stadium.

Other highlights on Saturday include the annual LSU SportShop Spring Sale, which will feature items such as helmets, jerseys, cleats and other merchandise. The LSU SportShop Spring Sale starts at noon and will be held at the Tiger Stadium Store on the west side of the stadium.

Former LSU great Devery Henderson will sign autographs from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday near the Tiger Stadium Store on the west side of the stadium.

2022 National L Club Spring Game Times of Interest

10:45 a.m. LSU walks down Victory Hill

Noon Gates to Tiger Stadium open (Gates 1-6 on west side)

Noon Devery Henderson autograph signing (West side near Tiger Stadium Store)

12:46 p.m. LSU Band performs (from stands)

12:50 p.m. LSU 3.0 GPA Student-Athlete Recognition

12:59 p.m. LSU takes the field

1:02 p.m. Kickoff: Purple vs. White (on SEC Network+)

Halftime

* Tony Chachere’s Promotion

* LSU Band Performance (from stands)