Dr. Judy Wornat Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Judy Wornat, Dean of the LSU College of Engineering, has been named a recipient of the 2022 Worley Professor of Excellence Award.

Dean Wornat was recognized during the LSU men’s basketball game vs. Missouri on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

“It’s an honor and a pleasant surprise to receive the 2022 Worley Professor of Excellence Award. I am privileged to lead and represent the outstanding faculty, staff, students, and alumni of the LSU College of Engineering and to do my own part in maintaining the legacy of excellence our college has enjoyed over the last 100-plus years.”

Dean Wornat is the first female dean in the history of the LSU College of Engineering, holder of the Bert. S. Turner Chair in Engineering; Prior to LSU, she worked as a research scientist at Sandia National Laboratories and served on the faculty at Princeton University in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

Wornat has received several teaching and research awards including the National Science Foundation CAREER Award (1996), a Distinguished Paper Award from the Combustion Institute (2009), and LSU’s Rainmaker Award which honors the University’s top 100 research and creative faculty members (2009).

“On behalf of Worley, I would like to congratulate Dean Wornat as the Worley Professor of Excellence at LSU,” said President, North America West and US Gulf Coast of Worley, Amanda Knost. “At Worley, we believe higher education must continue to foster the next generation of problem solvers. Dean Wornat’s commitment to the engineering field and connecting the student community are vitally important to developing those leaders of tomorrow.”

“Dean Wornat has not only been a trailblazer here at LSU, but throughout her entire career,” said General Manager of LSU Sports Properties, Lance Burgos.. “We are proud to have someone of her stature represent the Tiger community and send our sincerest congratulations on behalf of the University and our partner, Worley.”