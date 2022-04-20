BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Tiger Tracks, a program highlighting various aspects of the university and its athletics department, can be seen at 1 p.m. CT Thursday on Yurview – Cox Cable Channel 4.

The show, hosted by Jordy Hultberg and Bill Franques, is a weekly 30-minute production featuring interviews with LSU administrators, coaches and student-athletes, along with a look at some of the events and scholarly activity on campus.

Tiger Tracks begins with a report by correspondent Paul Boron on the LSU women’s golf team that captured its first SEC title in 30 years last weekend in Birmingham, Ala.

The show then features an update from coach Brian Kelly as he discusses the progress of spring football practice with the annual Spring Game set for 1 p.m. this Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Boron also provides a profile of baseball pitcher Blake Money, who has become a mainstay in the Tigers’ starting rotation this season after a challenging freshman year in 2021.

Tiger Tracks concludes with profiles on football defensive line coach Jamar Cain and offensive line coach Brad Davis.