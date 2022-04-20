Ofili Named To The Bowerman Watch List For First Time In Career

Baton Rouge, La. – The good news just keeps rolling in for LSU track and field sprinter Favour Ofili. It was announced Wednesday afternoon that she was named to mid-outdoor edition of The Bowerman Watch List becoming LSU’s 10th woman athlete all-time to be recognized by The Bowerman Committee.

Ofili has garnered tons of attention after her blistering, world-leading time of 21.96 in the 200 meters last weekend at the Tom Jones Memorial. The time set the collegiate record and made her the first collegiate athlete to clock a wind legal sub 22 in the 200 meters during the collegiate track and field season. She was named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week on Tuesday morning before earning the SEC Track Athlete of the Week accolade Tuesday afternoon.

Ofili has also registered a personal best of 11.00 in the 100 meters that came at the Joe May Invitational on April 9. Pair the 11.00 and the 21.96, and Ofili is the first collegiate athlete to ever have a time of 11.00 or quicker in the 100 meters and a time of 22.00 or quicker in the 200 meters during the collegiate season. It puts her in rarefied air.

Ofili has also been a mainstay on the LSU’s 4×100 meter and 4×400 meter relays this season, both of which are ranked in the top seven of the national rankings. She’s obviously the current NCAA leader in the 200 meters and ranks fifth nationally in the 100 meters.

Ofili is scheduled to run the 4×100 meter relay (1:30 p.m.) and 100 meter dash (2:50 p.m.) on Saturday at LSU’s Alumni Gold meet.

LSU’s 10 women athletes recognized by The Bowerman ranks fourth on the all-time list. Ofili joins current LSU athletes Lisa Gunnarsson and Alia Armstrong to be recognized as well as former athletes Tonea Marshall, Sha’Carri Richardson, Kortnei Johnson, Aleia Hobbs, Mikiah Brisco, Kimberlyn Duncan, and Semoy Hackett. Gunnarsson and Armstrong are currently receiving votes.

