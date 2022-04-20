Dr. Ram Devireddy Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Ram Devireddy, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the LSU College of Engineering, has been named a recipient of the 2022 Worley Professor of Excellence Award.

Dr. Ram Devireddy was recognized during the LSU women’s basketball game vs. Florida on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the 2022 Worley Professor of Excellence Award,” said Dr. Devireddy. “I remember coming to LSU from the University of Minnesota more than twenty years back and being amazed at the passion and energy on campus. Over the years, I’ve come to love and appreciate this unique sense of Tiger pride as I’ve taught an outstanding and highly-accomplished group of students, staff and faculty. What makes my job so rewarding is seeing freshman blossom and mature into adults and the joy of helping them along that process.”

Dr. Devireddy has taught hundreds of students since joining the LSU staff in 2001. He is a highly-accomplished researcher in the area of biological tissue freezing and a decorated educator with multiple awards for his teaching and research. These include the Tiger Athletic Foundation Teaching Award, LSU Distinguished Professor Award, the LSU Alumni Association Faculty Award, an LSU Alumni Professorship, and now a Worley Professor of Excellence Award. Dr. Devireddy is a self-identified native of southeast Louisiana and “loves the boot.”

“We at Worley are committed to delivering a more sustainable world – and we believe education is the cornerstone for our future,” President, North America West and US Gulf Coast for Worley, Amanda Knost. “The students of today are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow, and we congratulate Dr. Devireddy, who we are grateful to recognize as a Worley Professor of Excellence at LSU. Thank you for your dedication to providing hands-on experience for tomorrow’s leading chemical engineers.”

“We are so fortunate to partner with Worley to recognize our wonderful faculty that show such care and passion to our students and future leaders.” General Manager of LSU Sports Properties, Lance Burgos. “Our University facility and administrative staffs are the fabric of this great University and we want to congratulate Dr. Ram Devireddy on receiving this award.”