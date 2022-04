Week 10 Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team is ranked No. 21 in both the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 119 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU swept South Carolina last weekend that featured two shutouts and a run-rule. LSU currently has a No. 20 RPI ranking and has the fourth toughest strength of schedule in the country.

The Tigers earned 155 points in the NFCA poll and 93 points in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

LSU will travel to Lake Charles, La. to take on McNeese State at 6 p.m. tonight, and will have a three-game series at Georgia April 22-24.

2022 ESPN.com / USA Softball

Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 19 (Week 10)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

Oklahoma (25), 625 pts, 38-1, No. 1 Alabama, 595 pts, 36-6, No. 2 Virginia Tech, 566 pts, 32-6, No. 3 UCLA, 541 pts, 32-5, No. 5 Florida State, 535 pts, 39-5, No. 4 Arkansas, 498 pts, 32-8, No. 6 Oklahoma State, 453 pts, 34-7, No. 7 Northwestern, 449 pts, 30-6, No. 8 Florida, 421 pts, 34-9, No. 9 Arizona State, 413 pts, 31-5, T-No. 10 Duke, 373 pts, 34-5, T-No. 10 Kentucky, 332 pts, 29-11, No. 12 Georgia, 306 pts, 35-9, No. 13 Tennessee, 298 pts, 29-12, No. 14 Washington, 293 pts, 25-11, No. 15 Texas, 254 pts, 31-12-2, No. 18 Clemson, 231 pts, 33-11, No. 16 Auburn, 177 pts, 32-9, No. 19 UCF, 175 pts, 37-10, No. 20 Oregon, 122 pts, 25-13, No. 17 LSU, 93 pts, 27-16, No. 23 Michigan, 72 pts, 26-13, No. 22 Oregon State, 66 pts, 31-12, No. 21 Nebraska, 61 pts, 33-9, RV Notre Dame, 44 pts, 31-9, No. 25

Receiving Votes: Stanford (36), Arizona (26), South Florida (22), San Diego State (11), Mississippi State (10), Louisiana (9), Missouri (9), Illinois (8), USC Upstate (3).

2022 USA Today / NFCA Division I

Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 19 (Week 10)

Rank, School (First-Place Votes), Points, 2022 Record, Prev. Ranking

1 Oklahoma (32), 800 pts, 38-1, No. 1

2 Alabama, 747 pts, 36-6, No. 3

3 Virginia Tech, 745 pts, 32-6, No. 2

4 UCLA, 694 pts, 32-5, No. 5

5 Florida State, 682 pts, 39-5, No. 4

6 Oklahoma State, 641 pts, 34-7, No. 6

7 Arkansas, 601 pts, 32-8, No. 7

8 Florida, 566 pts, 34-9, No. 9

9 Kentucky, 536 pts, 29-11, No. 8

10 Northwestern, 524 pts, 30-6, No. 10

11 Washington, 449 pts, 25-11, No. 11

12 Duke, 447 pts, 34-5, No. 12

13 Arizona State, 432 pts, 31-5, No. 13

14 Georgia, 366 pts, 35-9, No. 14

15 Tennessee, 361 pts, 29-12, No. 15

16 Texas, 310 pts, 31-12-1, No. 18

17 Clemson, 307 pts, 33-11 No. 16

18 Auburn, 243 pts, 32-9, No. 19

19 Oregon, 208 pts, 25-13, No. 17

20 UCF, 205 pts, 37-10, No. 20

21 LSU, 155 pts, 27-16, No. 21

22 Notre Dame, 98 pts, 31-9, No. 23

23 Michigan, 85 pts, 26-13, No. 22

24 Arizona, 61 pts, 23-15, 25

25 Nebraska, 57 pts, 33-9, RV

Receiving Votes: Stanford (24), USC Upstate (15), Oregon State (13), Louisiana (10), USF (9), Missouri (5), Mississippi State (3), San Diego State (1).

